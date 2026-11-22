Chicago was illuminated with even more holiday cheer thanks to the 35th year of the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of people lined Michigan Avenue Saturday night for the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival, part of a busy weekend kicking off the holiday season in the city.

From the opening of the Christkindlmarket and Lincoln Park Zoo lights to the tree-lighting ceremony at Millennium Park — all within the last 24 hours. Adding to the mix, Chicago was illuminated with even more holiday cheer thanks to the 35th year of theThe young and young at heart embraced the holiday spirit as thousands lined the streets for the parade on an evening significantly warmer than previous years.

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That was a welcome experience for the Gonzalez family from Waukegan, who have made the parade an annual tradition. He says it's the spirit of the festival that keeps him coming back. His wife echoes that the mild temps were a nice touch this year.

"It's the perfect night for it. That's probably why there's so many people here because it's so nice out today," she said. The parade included various floats making their way down Michigan Avenue from Oak Street to Wacker Drive, where more than 200 trees were illuminated with about one million lights. The evening wrapped up with a crescendo of fireworks.

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"It's our first time actually being at the Magnificent Mile. We've lived in Chicago for a long time, and we wanted to experience this," said Karan Shah.

"This is amazing — to be in Chicago in November and just the holiday spirit is definitely here right now," Karan said. Organizers say about 950,000 people attended last year's event and similar figures are expected this year.