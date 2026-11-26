Despite cold, soggy conditions, runners were expected to hit the streets for Thanksgiving Day races in central Ohio, including the Flying Feather Four-Miler in Dublin and the Columbus Turkey Trot.Organizers said

Despite cold, soggy conditions, runners hit the streets for Thanksgiving Day races in central Ohio, including the Flying Feather Four-Miler in Dublin and the Columbus Turkey Trot.

Organizers said thousands of people ran the Flying Feather Four-Miler. The race began at 9 a.m. at the Club at Corazon in Dublin, including a kids race at 8:30 a.m. The Flying Feather Four-Miler benefits Second and Seven, an organization founded by former Ohio State players that promotes childhood literacy. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther urges Gov.

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