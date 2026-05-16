Thousands rally in Montgomery to fight voting rights erosion in conservative states

The protests in Montgomery highlight the ongoing struggle for voting rights and racial equity, as conservative states continue to reshape political maps in ways that may dilute Black voters' influence.

Thousands of people are rallying in Montgomery, Alabama, in the heart of the modern Civil Rights Movement to spearhead a new voting rights movement as conservative states dismantle congressional districts that have helped protect Black political representation.

The protests come as the state's legislature called a special session to redraw districts after the 2020 census. Conservative lawmakers have proposed changes that critics fear would weaken the voting power of Black voters, leading to potential loss of political influence in areas with large Black populations





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