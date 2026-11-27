Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region to protest the federal government's move to control oil operations and border crossings.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered Thursday in Irbil, the capital of Iraq's semiautonomous northern Kurdish region, protesting a move by the federal government to take control of oil operations and border crossings previously run by Kurdish authorities.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced the measures Tuesday, describing them as steps to address oil smuggling. The decision marked a new escalation in a long-running power struggle between the central government and Kurdish authorities and spurred rival Kurdish parties to come together in opposition to Baghdad.

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Al-Zaidi — who took office earlier this year with the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump — has been trying to assert authority on several fronts, including sending security forces into an area long controlled by a powerful Iran-backed militia last week. A move to consolidate control Tuesday's decision brings official and unofficial border crossings in the Kurdish region under federal government management.