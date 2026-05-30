Thousands of women could be spared lifelong swelling of the arm due to breast cancer treatment

A recent study has found that surgery to remove lymph nodes may not be necessary for some breast cancer patients, potentially sparing thousands of women from lifelong swelling of the arm.

Thousands of women could now be spared one of the most debilitating side-effects of breast cancer treatment - lifelong swelling of the arm - research has found.

Lymphoedema is a long-term condition which causes swelling in the body's tissue; and it's experienced by nearly a fifth of breast cancer patients following surgery to nearby glands. Previously, experts suggested that doctors could treat women whose cancer has spread to glands under the arm with radiotherapy rather than invasive surgery - thereby lowering the risk of lymphoedema. But it wasn't clear whether the approach could be offered to women undergoing a mastectomy or those with larger tumours.

Now, presenting their findings at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), Chicago, researchers are confident surgery is largely unnecessary in these patients. Results even showed that survival rates were slightly higher in the group who didn't have surgery to remove the glands, with 94 per cent of patients surviving their disease for at least five years.

Commenting on the findings, Dr Jane Lowe Meisel, an expert in breast cancer, said: 'These findings have the potential to simplify surgical management and meaningfully impact breast cancer survivorship for women throughout the world. Treating breast cancer with radiotherapy rather than invasive surgery lowers the risk of lymphoedema. Lymphedema can be a devastating quality-of-life issue that alters a woman's mobility, appearance, and self-esteem long after breast cancer treatment is complete.

'This rigorous, large-scale trial proves that we can safely skip invasive axillary node dissection in patients with limited nodal disease, and that by avoiding this additional surgery, we can drastically reduce long-term arm complications and improve arm function for breast cancer patients even years out from their diagnosis. ' The study followed 2,540 women from Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and Italy aged around 61-years-old whose cancer had spread to one or two nearby lymph nodes, found under the arm.

Around a fifth of breast cancers are able to spread to these nodes - usually resulting in a procedure to remove additional nodes to stop the disease from spreading. But around half of women who have the procedure develop lymphoedema. In this study, researchers wanted to see whether avoiding the surgery would be safe for women with tumours larger than two millimetres.

Patients - a third of whom had opted to have their breast removed - were randomly assigned to have the surgery, known as an axillary lymph node dissection (ALND) and radiation, or just radiation alone. To assess arm-related side effects, the women were asked to complete questionnaires one, three and five years after treatment.

These included questions about how well they could lift heavy objects or drive, as well as breast-cancer specific side effects including fatigue, brain fog and mood changes. Lymphoedema is a long-term condition which causes swelling in the body's tissue. The patients rated their symptoms on a scale from 0-10 and then 0-100, with higher scores meaning the most severe arm problems and symptoms. After five years, women who avoided the surgery reported significantly better arm function.

Whilst the survival rate was similar between groups, the group who didn't have surgery performed slightly better overall. The study's lead author, Dr Jana de Boniface, concluded: 'After previous trials, it was unclear whether the omission of ALND could also be offered to patients receiving a mastectomy or those with larger tumors.

'The key finding is that more axillary surgery in itself does not improve survival in these patients. This is extremely important because it means that axillary surgery should be seen as a diagnostic instrument, not a therapeutic tool.

' Lymphoedema affects more than 200,000 people in the UK, most commonly as a result of cancer treatment. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK, with around 59,000 new cases each year. In the US, breast cancer accounts for around of cancer diagnoses, with 322,000 women predicted to be diagnosed with the disease in 2026.

Bunia Gorelick, associate director of research at Breast Cancer Now says: 'We know that when lymph nodes are removed during breast cancer surgery, lymphoedema can be a side effect that can cause discomfort, dry skin and arm stiffness and overall, negatively impact people's quality of life.

'We welcome any new research that can reduce side effects of treatment so that everyone diagnosed with breast cancer can live and live well. 'While this early research suggests that, for some people, omitting lymph node removal can improve their quality of life without compromising on their survival. The study provides a valuable contribution to the field of breast cancer treatment, and it is essential to continue exploring ways to minimize side effects and improve patient outcomes





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