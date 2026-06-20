Thousands of Soccer Fans Celebrate USMNT's Victory Over Australia in Downtown Long Beach

The city of Long Beach, the DTLB Alliance, and LA Galaxy hosted a watch party for the U.S.A. vs. Australia World Cup match on Pine Ave. in Long Beach on Friday, June 19, 2026. The event attracted nearly 3,000 soccer fans who came to celebrate the USMNT's victory over Australia. Fans donned their American bests, including American flag overalls and bald eagle attached to their shoulder. There were even a few Australian supporters in their bright yellow-and-green jerseys dotted the crowd.

Nearly 3,000 soccer fans took over a portion of downtown Long Beach on Friday, June 18, to celebrate the United States men's national team's second match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Australia .

The free event, for which the city, the Downtown Long Beach Alliance and the L.A. Galaxy collaborated to put on, took place along Pine Avenue and Broadway, and attracted fans from all over Long Beach and the region - and beyond - hoping to see the USMNT put on a performance as high-octane and entertaining as the team's first World Cup match on June 12 - which resulted in a raucous 4-1 American victory over Paraguay in Los Angeles.

Even though the match took place in Seattle, rather than Southern California, downtown Long Beach was electric on Friday. By 11 a.m., fans had descended on Pine Avenue donning their American bests: One man wore American flag overalls with a bald eagle attached to his shoulder. Families draped themselves in American flags. There were even a few Australian supporters in their bright yellow-and-green jerseys dotted the crowd.

The city of Long Beach, the DTLB Alliance, and LA Galaxy host a watch party for the U.S.A. vs. Australia World Cup match on Pine Ave. in Long Beach on Friday, June 19, 2026. U.S.A. soccer fan Rolando Rhymes celebrates their second goal against Australia during a World Cup watch party hosted by LA Galaxy on Pine Ave. in Long Beach on Friday, June 19, 2026.

U.S.A. soccer fans attend a World Cup watch party hosted by the city of Long Beach, the DTLB Alliance, and LA Galaxy on Pine Ave. in Long Beach on Friday, June 19, 2026. U.S.A. soccer fans kick an inflatable soccer ball during a World Cup watch party hosted by LA Galaxy on Pine Ave. in Long Beach on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Former Beverly Hills High School soccer players celebrate after U.S.A. scores against Australia during a World Cup watch party hosted by LA Galaxy on Pine Ave. in Long Beach on Friday, June 19, 2026. U.S.A. fans react to a serious foul resulting in a yellow card against Australia during a World Cup watch party hosted by LA Galaxy on Pine Ave. in Long Beach on Friday, June 19, 2026.

U.S.A. soccer fans celebrate their first goal against Australia during a World Cup watch party hosted by LA Galaxy on Pine Ave. in Long Beach on Friday, June 19, 2026. Lazary Franco reacts to a serious foul resulting in a yellow card against Australia during a World Cup watch party hosted by LA Galaxy on Pine Ave. in Long Beach on Friday, June 19, 2026.

Levi Dokus, wearing a hat, and Jason Tovar with his American Eagle outfit, cheer their team as the US takes on Australia in World Cup group play at the FIFA Fan Zone at the Original Farmer's Market in Los Angeles on Friday June 19, 2026. Soccer fans cheer their team as the US takes on Australia in World Cup group play at the FIFA Fan Zone at the Original Farmer's Market in Los Angeles on Friday June 19, 2026.

Soccer fans cheer their team as the US takes on Australia in World Cup group play at the FIFA Fan Zone at the Original Farmer's Market in Los Angeles on Friday June 19, 2026





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