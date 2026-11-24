A new rule barring mixed immigration status families from federally funded housing will hit California harder than any other state.

Accumulated dirt at the Urban Town House Project in Long Beach, on July 22, 2021. The affordable housing project will be for low-income families. Housing authorities across the state are scrambling to prevent their clients from ending up homeless as they brace for a new Trump administration rule that could pull federal subsidies from 7,000 California households.bar all families with a “mixed” immigration status from federally funded housing.

The upheaval is expected to hit California, with its large immigrant population, harder than any other state.

Also read States sue HUD over a rule that could cut off housing aid for mixed-status families

“This is a very big deal,” said Sanford Riggs, director of operations for the Santa Barbara County Housing Authority. “This is a huge change. ” The agencies that administer housing vouchers are trying to make emergency plans for their mixed-status families, attempting to move them from federally funded programs into ones that are paid for with city, county, state or philanthropic dollars.

But how successful that effort will be will vary greatly county by county, depending on what resources each has available. The Trump administration has framed this as a way to remove subsidies from undocumented immigrants and give them to homeless veterans and disabled or elderly citizens.

“President Trump warned that the days of illegal aliens and ineligible noncitizens exploiting government-funded welfare programs would be over,” HUD Secretary Scott Turner said in a But the change could hurt even U.S. citizens who don’t live in mixed-status households. That’s because in some counties, due to a technicality, the vouchers freed up when mixed-status families leave for any reason go away entirely rather than be reissued to other applicants.

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Other counties say they’ll be able to serve fewer people overall because mixed-status families pay more in rent and receive a lower subsidy than U.S. citizens. If HUD forces them out and replaces them with citizen households, there will be less funding to go around, and fewer families will get housed. Federal housing funds have always been reserved only for U.S. citizens, or people with an eligible immigration status, such as a green card.

But historically, mixed-status families could receive prorated aid – meaning a family of four with two members who are eligible citizens, and two members who are undocumented immigrants, would be paid the same rate as a family of two. Under the new rule, set to go into effect Dec. 14, those families would receive nothing.

U.S. citizens living with undocumented family members would have to separate from those family members or lose their housing, too.of 2024 data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities found 7,190 mixed-status households receiving federal housing aid in California. The only other state that comes close is Texas, with 4,500. ’s first term in 2019, but rolled it back after a public outcry.

This time, lawsuits attempting to block the rule from taking effect have already started,The Santa Clara County Housing Authority has 157 mixed-status households in its program, including 290 children, who will be affected by the new rule. In many cases, the children are the only members of a family who are eligible for federal aid – so there’s no option for the family to separate in order for eligible members to remain housed, said Angie Garcia-Nguyen, deputy executive director of the county’s housing authority.

The county saw this change coming, and prepared for the cutoff. The community has a contingency plan to help families at risk of being displaced, Garcia-Nguyen said. She wouldn’t disclose how much money has been raised, or where the funds came from, to avoid putting a “target on anyone's back. ” But, she said, whatever nonfederal aid they can provide is only temporary, meaning those families still need a long-term plan.

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“I think families are going to have to make some pretty tough choices,” Garcia-Nguyen said. “Santa Clara County is not the most affordable place to live without a subsidy. Some households will need to make decisions about whether or not they’re going to stay. ” After the rule takes effect, it could be more than a year before people are evicted.

Housing authorities have the option to grant deferrals for up to 18 months. In Santa Clara County, the ripple effect of the new rule could extend beyond even the 157 mixed-status families. HUD also will require some people who were previously exempt to submit documentation that proves their citizenship or immigration status. The housing authority is assisting 12,000 seniors and almost 9,000 children who have not verified their immigration status.

Now, those people will be required to do so or lose their housing subsidies. It’s not clear how many of them will be able to, Garcia-Nguyen said. In Santa Barbara County, Riggs said he’s not aware of any city, county or state funds that can help the 131 mixed-status families who receive federal subsidies through his agency. Many of the vouchers freed up when mixed-status families move out won’t be re-issued to U.S. citizens, or anyone at all, Riggs said.

The cost of housing in Santa Barbara County, for example, is so expensive that HUD provides extra funding, on top of the regular housing vouchers, to cover people’s cost of rent. But there’s a catch. In exchange, once someone gives up a voucher HUD doesn’t let the housing authority re-issue it to someone else.

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles serves 1,709 mixed-status families who would be affected by the new rule. Those families pay more out of pocket and receive smaller subsidies than households where every member has an eligible immigration status. The housing authority said that removing all mixed-status families from the program would force it to cut at least 800 Section 8 housing vouchers in order to cover the increased costs – meaning 800 fewer families would benefit.

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