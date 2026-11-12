Thousands of Microsoft Outlook users report email access problems as company investigates

Microsoft Outlook users reported trouble accessing their email on Thursday as the company investigated connection problems affecting part of its Exchange Online service.

FILE - A Microsoft sign is seen at the Deutsche Telekom's Digital X event at MediaPark on September 19, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. Microsoft Outlook users reported trouble accessing their email on Thursday as the company investigated connection problems affecting part of its Exchange Online service.

, including users who said they could not sign in or encountered error messages. There were more than 47,000 users reporting outages as of 1:15 p.m. EST. Microsoft said connectivity errors were occurring in part of the Exchange Online infrastructure that receives and processes user access requests.

Also read SkyW4lker Phishing Kit Bypasses MFA to Target Microsoft 365 Users

The issue could affect people trying to reach their mailboxes through certain connection methods, the company said in Microsoft also said it was reviewing network logs to determine the source of the errors and its next steps.1 dead, 2 injured in North Austin crash that shut down northbound MoPacNew York City collapse: 2 dead, over 10 injured including 7 children; situation 'unstable'Austin’s 109-acre River Park is rising on East Riverside with apartments, a hotel, parks and a 4,000-seat United Heritage Hall set for early 2027. Affordable housing details and traffic impacts remain open questions.

Advertisement

Questions about national security and access to classified information are swirling around Sen. -elect Abdul El-Sayed as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer pushes a petition. Austin veterans are swapping uniforms for startups, tackling defense, tech and space. From Navy SEAL-built autonomous ships to instant satellite imagery, anti-drone systems and rocket motors, their mission continues.