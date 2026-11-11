Thousands of grateful notes grace the place that cared for Jackie the bald eagle

The Ojai Raptor Center shared the “room of kindness,” a space brimming with beautiful messages from around the globe.

When the team of wildlife experts at the Ojai Raptor Center took one of the world-famous Big Bear bald eagles under their care last summer, they immediately dedicated time to sharing regular social media updates with the tens of thousands of fans awaiting news.

Soon, it was the fans' turn to communicate with the rescue and rehabilitation facility, and share their thoughts people definitely did: The began receiving thousands of notes, letters, cards, and drawings, moving missives filled with emotion and the spirit of gratitude. The emotions were understandably strong all around when Jackie the bald eagle, the longtime mate of the equally beloved Shadow, was found grounded and ailing in July.

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Without delay, she was transported from Big Bear to the Ojai Raptor Center, where medical professionals promptly began administering help, running tests, providing blood transfusions frompassed away Aug. 10During this difficult time, cards and letters were arriving in a steady and sympathetic stream at the center, all to say"thank you" and share the poignant feelings so many people, in so many far-reaching locations, were experiencing. arrived by mail, tender tidings that included hand-drawn illustrations of Jackie as well as happy memories of observing the bonded eagle pair on the nest-close camera near Big Bear Lake.

Cards and letters from all over the world were sent to the Ojai Raptor Center in support of the staff and poignant remembrance of Jackie the Big Bear bald eagle. Nov. 9 showing the incredible bounty of cards, letters, and notes that colorfully adorn a room at the conservation-minded institution.

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"Over the past few months we have received an extraordinary number of cards, letters, drawings, and messages from people literally all over the world following patient Patient 26-519, better known as Jackie," shared Mr. Eksteen. The team wanted to show everyone who loved Jackie, including the many people who sent supportive letters and drawings, what those efforts meant and to help convey the staff's gratitude? Mr. Eksteen revealed a sizable space covered in those messages.

Messages were"received from every single state in the U.S." and several countries, too.

"The letters just kept coming, so many in fact that the local post office had to have a special trolley cart just for Ojai Raptor Center," said the Executive Director. Volunteers started to place the cards and drawings on the walls of a room, giving staff members and everyone at Ojai Raptor Center a sizable and profound portrait of just how strongly and sweetly the public had responded to the care Jackie received.

"These messages brought some laughter, some of them brought tears, but I think above it all they made us feel the love, the care and the kindness from people around the world. " Mr. Eksteen noted that the"compassion" Jackie inspired is something the staff will continue to hold dear.