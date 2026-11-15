Thousands of flights still disrupted after nationwide FAA ground stop; travelers at JAX face delays, uncertainty

The FAA has said it expects the national air travel system to recover by Sunday, but delays and cancellations continued Saturday, leaving many passengers stranded or waiting for updates on their travel plans.

A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop has been lifted, but travelers across the country are still dealing with the fallout as airlines work to return flight schedules to normal.

The FAA has said it expects the national air travel system to recover by Sunday, but delays and cancellations continued Saturday, leaving many passengers stranded or waiting for updates on their travel plans. At Jacksonville International Airport, travelers described the last 24 hours as a roller coaster of uncertainty, frustration and, in some cases, relief.

Also read FAA issues nationwide ground stop due to 'extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety'

“We were just hoping it all worked out and everything got fixed,” said Marria Kok, who was trying to return home to Idaho with her family. “And they said it did, but obviously not too much, because we’re stuck here. ” While some passengers waited to board flights, others waited for loved ones whose arrivals had been delayed. Seth Warren said he spent the day searching for his father, who was traveling from Ecuador.

“I’m waiting on a family member,” Warren said. “He’s traveling from overseas and his phone doesn’t work in America. So I’ve just been coming back and forth. I’ve been trying to find him because they won’t give me any information up front.

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” For travelers who were able to secure flights, uncertainty remained. Paul Alva, who was headed to Atlanta, said he quickly booked another flight after learning his original flight had been canceled.

“Didn’t know if I was going to get a flight today, but I was lucky to get one,” Alva said. “As soon as it was canceled, I booked the next flight and it was available. Now I’m just waiting, hopefully they don’t cancel this flight. ” Others worried delays could create a ripple effect across the country.

“Just kind of worried that there’s a domino effect and if there’s any connecting flights, those may be impacted,” said Kyle Jackson, who was traveling to Los Angeles. “It might be a long night in the airports. ” Some travelers experienced outright cancellations without receiving many answers.

“No updates, just got straight canceled,” one passenger traveling to Philadelphia said. Jarron Mike, who was trying to get to Atlanta, said the nationwide disruption caught him off guard.

“I never seen something like that before, so I was just kind of blown away,” Mike said. One family from Idaho found themselves dealing with more than a simple delay. After finishing a vacation in Orlando, the family’s flight home was canceled Friday. Hoping to improve their chances of getting out the next day, they paid for a $300 Uber ride to Jacksonville late Friday night.

Even then, their troubles weren’t over. Their Saturday flight was delayed, forcing them to spend another night at the airport.

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“So here we are just camping out in the airport, hopefully only for tonight,” Kok said. Kok said her children have tried to stay occupied while they wait.

“The girls are just playing on their phones and trying to keep them distracted,” she said. “Hopefully we can get home and get to our normal life routine again because they’ve already missed a week of school. ” The family was hoping to catch an early morning flight Sunday, though airline officials could not guarantee it would depart as scheduled.

“There’s a flight at 6 o’clock in the morning that hopefully won’t get canceled,” Kok said. “But they said they can’t guarantee it. ” Despite the disruptions, many travelers said they are trying to remain optimistic.

“Don’t let this one day hinder your travels,” said one passenger waiting for his wife to return from Atlanta. Jackson agreed, saying travelers sometimes have no choice but to make the best of the situation.

“So I guess all you do is go find a restaurant, get a beer and a plate of food and wait it out,” he said.