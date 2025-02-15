Thousands of Fake Forever Stamps Seized at Chicago Mail Branch

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials seized over 160,000 counterfeit Forever Stamps from shipments originating in China. The stamps, with a potential value of $118,000 if genuine, were intercepted at the Chicago International Mail Branch due to suspicious routing and low invoice values. CBP officials emphasize the increasing sophistication of counterfeiters and the potential impact on consumers and the U.S. economy.

Thousands of counterfeit Forever Stamps were seized at the Chicago International Mail Branch last weekend, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday. The federal agency said it stopped eight shipments from China containing 161,860 counterfeit stamps. The stamps were seized for violating trademark laws and deemed fake 'based on the very low invoice value, the routing, and the extraordinary efforts undertaken to conceal the stamps.

' The purported value of the fraudulent stamps was roughly $118,000, according to CBP, had they been genuine. The agency said the stamps were poor in quality, but counterfeiters are improving, and some consumers may not notice a difference from a real stamp. 'Counterfeiters only care about making a profit. They don't care about the effect that fake postage has on your ability to send important mail and overall impacts the U.S. economy,' said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, director for field operations in Chicago. 'Our officers and specialists are some of the most highly trained in the nation, and their level of expertise is evident with these seizures. CBP officers were able to identify these very realistic counterfeits and stop them from reaching their destinations.'The agency said it has seen a rise in counterfeit U.S. Postal Service postage stamps, especially around holidays, including high-volume card holidays





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COUNTERFEIT STAMPS US CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION CHICAGO INTERNATIONAL MAIL BRANCH TRADEMARK VIOLATION HOLIDAY MAIL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thousands of counterfeit forever stamps seized by customs agents in ChicagoThe federal agency said it stopped eight shipments from China containing 161,860 counterfeit stamps.

Read more »

Thousands of Counterfeit Stamps Seized at Chicago Mail BranchU.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over 160,000 counterfeit stamps from China at the Chicago International Mail Branch, highlighting the increasing sophistication of counterfeiting operations.

Read more »

CBP Seizes Over 161,000 Counterfeit U.S. Postage Stamps in ChicagoU.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Chicago intercepted eight shipments containing over 161,000 counterfeit U.S. postage stamps worth an estimated $118,000. The stamps originated from China and were flagged due to suspicious shipping practices and attempts to conceal their true nature.

Read more »

Thousands of counterfeit stamps from China seized by customs agents in ChicagoMore than 160,000 counterfeit stamps were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection last weekend at the Chicago International Mail Branch.

Read more »

Thousands of Counterfeit Stamps Seized in ChicagoU.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over 160,000 counterfeit stamps from China at the Chicago International Mail Branch. The stamps, which violated trademark laws, were identified based on their low invoice value, shipping route, and attempts to conceal them. While the counterfeits were of poor quality, CBP warns that the sophistication of fakes is increasing.

Read more »

Chicago weather: Dangerous cold temperatures continue in Chicago area MondayHealth officials are warning people to dress properly to avoid frostbite.

Read more »