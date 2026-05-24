Thousands More Lung Cancer Cases Expected to Be Diagnosed Thanks to Supermarket Screening Initiative

New figures show the NHS is diagnosing thousands of lung cancer cases early thanks to its supermarket screening initiative. Since the programme began in 2019, over 10,678 lung cancers have been detected - the majority of which were caught in its earliest stages. Early diagnosis is crucial, with those diagnosed at the earliest stages nearly 13 times more likely to survive their disease for five years than those who catch it late. The programme aims to improve Britain’s poor lung cancer survival rates, with the disease being the biggest cancer killer in the UK.

The NHS is now diagnosing thousands of lung cancer cases early, thanks to its supermarket screening initiative, new figures show. Since the programme began in 2019, 10,678 lung cancer s have been detected - the majority of which were caught in its earliest stages.

Early diagnosis is crucial, with those diagnosed at the earliest stages nearly 13 times more likely to survive their disease for five years than those who catch it late. The programme, which involves testing patients in mobile screening trucks, was launched in a bid to improve Britain's poor lung cancer survival rates, with the disease being the biggest cancer killer in the UK.

The trucks are also stationed in sports stadiums and busy highstreets to offer people aged 55 to 74 with a history of smoking an MOT for their lungs. Areas with the highest death rates from lung cancer were prioritised, with half of England's most at-risk people now having been screened for the deadly disease. These areas are typically deprived regions that have or have had high rates of smoking, which accounts for around 70 per cent of cases.

The initiative is intended to encourage more hard to reach groups, including poorer people, men and lifelong smokers, to get tested. Lung cancer has one of the lowest survival rates of all cancers, which is largely attributed to lung cancer being diagnosed at a late stage.

Under the new National Cancer Plan, the Government is aiming for 75 per cent of people diagnosed with cancer to survive for five years or more by 2035 - and the national rollout of lung cancer screening is a key part of this. Ken Roberts, 74, from Manchester, is just one of the thousands of ex-smokers who have benefited from the programme. The grandfather-of-five was invited for a lung health check at a mobile scanning unit at his local Morrisons.

He declined initially but changed his mind after a few days and underwent the lung health check. Further tests and a biopsy at Wythenshawe Hospital confirmed he had stage 1 lung cancer, which was treatable with surgery. He is now cancer-free and feels incredibly positive about his experience. Without this scheme many of us - like Ken - wouldn’t have known we had lung cancer and got help for it.

The Government hopes the nationwide rollout of the programme by 2030 will lead to over six million people across England being invited for a lung health check; and is expected to support the diagnosis of up to 50,000 cancers. Professor Peter Johnson, NHS England national clinical director for cancer, said: Lung cancer checks and scans save lives, so it’s fantastic the NHS has now diagnosed over 10,000 people - the majority at an early stage, when treatment is most effective.

The Lung Cancer Screening Programme has been designed around where people already are, bringing scanners into their local communities to make it easier for people to get checked. It is great to see the positive public response to this programme, and rolling this out nationwide will help us save even more lives in the future.

Lung cancer is a particularly brutal form of the disease because it’s hard to detect until its later stages when it’s already too late for potentially life-saving treatment. But the NHS Lung Cancer Screening Programme is hoping to overturn this grim reality.

Catching cancer early is a powerful way to save lives and ensure people live better with cancer, and this programme shows what the NHS can achieve when we take healthcare to people, rather than waiting for them to come to us. Under the National Cancer Plan, we want three in four people diagnosed from 2035 to be cancer-free or living well after five years, and earlier diagnosis is crucial to achieving that.

I urge anyone who receives an invitation to take it up - it could be the most important thing you do this year. The NHS is similarly urging everyone invited for a lung health check to attend, regardless of whether they think they are in good health or not. The Government is hoping the programme will lead to over six million people across England being invited for a lung health check by 2030.

Ken Roberts said: Now I just feel really lucky that I went for that lung health check as I so nearly didn’t go. I’m now telling everyone to go for theirs when they get the invite. Without this scheme many of us - like me - wouldn’t have known we had lung cancer and got help for it.

Ken Roberts And without this scheme nearly all of us - like Ken - wouldn’t have known we had lung cancer and got help. Professor Peter Johnson said: Lung cancer checks and scans save lives, so it’s fantastic the NHS has now diagnosed over 10,000 people - the majority at an early stage, when treatment is most effective.

The programme saves seconds which turn into minutes into hours into more effective treatments, enabling the saving of lives The Lung Cancer Screening Programme has been designed around where people already are, bringing scanners into their local communities to make it easier for people to get checked. This is great news. Without this programme nearly all of us - like Ken - wouldn’t have known we had lung cancer and got help.

The Government hopes rolling out the programme nationally by 2030 will help save thousands of lives. The programme also aims to encourage more hard to reach groups, including poorer people, men and lifelong smokers, to get tested. The Government is aiming to support the diagnosis of up to 50,000 cancers and the NHS is urging everyone invited for a lung health check to attend, regardless of whether they think they are in good health or not.

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