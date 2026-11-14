Thousands in travel limbo as nationwide ground stop cancels hundreds of flights at Denver Int'l Airport

According to FlightAware, Denver International Airport saw more than 450 canceled flights and more than 600 delays on Friday.

DENVER — Even with the Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop lifted Friday night, thousands are still in travel limbo. According to FlightAware, Denver International Airport saw more than 450 canceled flights and more than 600 delays on Friday.

The airport saw a six-hour gap between flights taking off, from roughly 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

Also read FAA ground stop ordered nationwide, including major NYC-area airports

“It's interesting to be in the airport and traveling during this unprecedented time,” said Piercen Sturdavant, who arrived from Tucson early Friday and was about to take a connecting flight to LaGuardia Airport in New York when the ground stop changed his plans. Now he’s stuck in the Mile High City.

“The next available flight was at 11:59 p.m.,” he said. “I’ve got the whole day in Denver. Maybe I'll explore a little bit. ” It’s just the third time the FAA has issued a nationwide ground stop, and the first since 2023.

This time, a communications outage caused the travel chaos. The safety of the flying public is always the FAA’s highest priority. The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming. Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.

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… — The FAA ✈️ November 14, 2026 Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a briefing Friday night that the public was never in danger, and that “there is nothing that indicates" the incident was caused by a cyberattack. ” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the stop was due to"instability" in systems responsible for radar and communications at major traffic control facilities across the country.

Aviation expert and pilot Steve Cowell told Denver7 the FAA “has current contractors working to improve the system, and what they're trying to also do is to future-proof it to a certain extent. ” Watch Denver7 repoter Ryan Fish's story in the video below: Thousands in travel limbo as nationwide ground stop cancels hundreds of flights at Denver Int'l Airport The technology failures are causing a ripple effect.

Some lucky travelers still had a chance to get out of town late Friday at DIA.

“Hoping to get out of here and arrive at Portland at 1:45 a.m.,” said Christy Youngsma. “We have a walking tour scheduled tomorrow at 10 a.m. So it's all systems go once we're out of here. " For many though, the flights resuming came too late. Renee Bailon was unable to make it to Las Vegas on Friday, and had to debate whether to reschedule or cancel and head back to her Denver home.

“Standing in a two-hour line, you get up there and then you want to reschedule, but you're scared if you do, that how are you going to wait before you get to fly out again? And is it worth it? ” she said. National News FAA nationwide ground stop: What to know about delays, rebooking and refunds Scripps News Group Michael Sykes works on the B Concourse for United Ground Express.

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He was also trying to get to family in Orlando this weekend for their Thanksgiving celebration.

“Terrified for all the hundreds of people I've seen that are on the concourse that had to get cots set up or that had to just randomly book a hotel, my heart goes out to them,” he said. “And I hope that there's enough accommodations for everyone tonight. ” Cowell admits that the impacts will likely last days.

“The airlines have been so good about managing capacity,” he told Denver7. “There's very few seats now, extra seats on any given airplane. So people from canceled flights may be stuck. ” “So many people got rolled over,” Sturdavant said.

“It's gonna take a couple days for everyone to get on a on a flight to wherever they need to go, just because it's so congested, millions of people, just all of a sudden, you know, it's nuts. ” DIA personnel are trying to do what they can. The airport extended dining, retail and info booth hours Friday night, and its customer service team plans to stay online until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

UPDATE 6:54 p.m.: The ground stop has now been lifted per the FAA. Passengers should continue to check with their airlines about their flight status and should expect it to take some time for airlines to begin their operations again. pic.twitter.com/zRbaVmC0Z6 — Denver Int'l Airport November 14, 2026 Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Ryan Fish Denver7’s Ryan Fish covers stories that have an impact in all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in covering artificial intelligence, technology, aviation and space.

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