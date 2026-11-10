Thousands in Dallas receive holiday meals as Texas leads nation in food insecurity

The seventh annual Center Table Fall Harvest food drive is distributing 1,000 meal boxes to Dallas families Tuesday morning to combat rising food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving.

1,000 meal boxes are being passed out along with turkeys and chickens to Oak Cliff and Southern Dallas County residents. A Dallas food drive is distributing 1,000 free holiday meal boxes Tuesday, combatting Texas's nation-leading food insecurity rates.

The drive-through event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center with no registration required. The seventh annual Center Table Fall Harvest food drive is distributing 1,000 meal boxes to Dallas families Tuesday morning to combat rising food insecurity ahead of Thanksgiving. A holiday tradition returns to Dallas Tuesday morning to help feed thousands of North Texas families ahead of Thanksgiving.

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The massive food distribution event comes as Texas remains the nation’s most food-insecure state for a third consecutive year. According to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study, one in four North Texas children face hunger. The drive-through food pantry event is distributing approximately 1,000 meal boxes, along with turkeys and chickens, at the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center at 1800 Bonnie View Road. Organizers do not require registration and allow one meal box per car.

The vehicle line starts on Southerland Avenue next to the Cedar Crest Golf Course. The event primarily serves residents in Oak Cliff and southern Dallas County. Volunteers are also delivering meal boxes to older adults in the area. Additional boxes are going to staff at Dallas ISD’s Roosevelt High School and S.S.

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Conner Elementary, as well as Cedar Crest Church and Concord Church. In total, the food drive is providing meals for up to 8,000 people. Several organizations are partnering to present the seventh annual event, including H-E-B, The Mark Cuban Foundation, The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, The Heroes Foundation, Mrs. Baird’s, and Smith Thompson Home Services. While volunteers distribute the food boxes, organizers provide entertainment for the crowds.

The morning features a live DJ, performances by singer and songwriter Phillip Bryant, and a Bfit Cardio Dance routine with Brandon Biscoe. The information in this article comes from a media advisory provided by the Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center.