Thousands of people gathered at the Plaza de la Constitución on Saturday night as St. Augustine lit the lights around the historic downtown district, kicking off the annual Nights of Lights celebration.

Thousands of people gathered at the Plaza de la Constitución on Saturday night as St. Augustine lit the lights around the historic downtown district, kicking off the annual Nights of Lights celebration.

The ceremony marked the start of a holiday tradition that draws visitors from near and far. More than 3 million lights will illuminate the city’s historic downtown through Jan. 18.

Also read St. Augustine flooding spreads as city officials continue to monitor conditions ahead of Nights of Lights

“It’s our first time here. We can’t believe it. It’s beautiful,” said Tracy Hoffman, who was visiting from Chicago.

“We feel like we’re home. ” Jose and Elsa, visiting from Puerto Rico, said they return to St. Augustine each year for their anniversary and to watch the lighting ceremony. Victoria Jon Batist, who came from South Florida, said seeing preparations around the city made it feel like the holiday season was beginning. Earlier in the week, heavy rain and strong winds raised concerns about the kickoff.

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But the celebration went ahead Saturday without rain, and the All Star Orchestra performed as planned. The city canceled the 4 p.m. Showtime USA performance. For some visitors, the festivities and the chance to enjoy a break from recent dreary weather were reasons enough to come and experience the annual lighting ceremony.

“We heard it’s a beautiful area, and I’ve never seen it lit up all at one time,” said Cassandra, who was visiting with Michael from St. Petersburg. Music, vendors and the glowing storefronts filled the historic district. The celebration also included weddings, part of what vendor Paula Emerson said makes the event special.

“I love being here all day watching the rides and the grooms and the weddings that go on,” Emerson said. “Sometimes six weddings a day. And it’s nice that all the storefronts just light up, too. It just makes it beautiful.

” While the first night draws some of the biggest crowds of the event, large turnouts are expected throughout the season. Parking restrictions are in place, and there are shuttles available for visitors wanting to see the display .