Thousands Displaced as M23 Rebels Close Camps in Eastern Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have forcibly closed settlement camps in eastern Congo, displacing over 110,000 people. The U.N. and aid workers condemn the forced evictions, which exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation in the region.

Rwanda-backed rebels controlling cities in eastern Congo have forcibly closed settlement camps, leading to the displacement of more than 110,000 people in recent days, the U.N. and locals said Tuesday. The M23 rebels, who have been clashing with Congolese government forces for months, have ordered thousands of displaced people to leave camps in North Kivu province, stating the need for military maneuvering. The U.N.

and aid workers have condemned the forced evictions, saying they are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation in the region. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the majority of the displaced are women and children who are now left without shelter, food, or medical care. This latest displacement crisis adds to the already significant humanitarian burden in eastern Congo, where millions are affected by conflict, displacement, and disease. The M23 rebels' actions have drawn international criticism, with calls for their immediate withdrawal from captured territories and a return to peace talks.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

M23 Rebels Democratic Republic Of Congo Displacement Crisis Humanitarian Aid Forced Evictions Eastern Congo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thousands Displaced by Violence in Eastern Congo as Rebels Seize GomaViolence in eastern Congo has displaced thousands of families, with Rwanda-backed M23 rebels seizing the key city of Goma last month. The fighting has left hundreds dead and injured, forcing many to flee to displacement camps and seek shelter in churches and schools. Aid workers are struggling to provide assistance amid reports of sexual violence and human rights abuses.

Read more »

Regional Tensions Rise as M23 Rebel Group Advances in Eastern CongoThe escalating conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, fueled by the M23 rebel group's territorial gains, has sparked regional anxieties. A joint summit failed to produce concrete solutions, highlighting the complex interplay of national interests and the legacy of past conflicts.

Read more »

As M23 rebel group advances in Congo, a new leader signals a shift in its identityThe M23 rebel group that is backed by Rwanda has emerged as a more potent force after being crushed during their first rebellion in 2012.

Read more »

Congo's M23 Rebel Group Sees Power Shift, Embraces Nationalist AgendaThe M23 rebel group in Eastern Congo has experienced a significant leadership shift, with Corneille Nangaa, a non-Tutsi leader, taking the helm. This move indicates a strategic shift towards presenting the group as a Congolese nationalist force, despite its historical ties to ethnic Tutsi dominance and alleged Rwandan support. Nangaa's rise to power comes with a history of political controversy and a strong desire for self-determination in eastern Congo, raising concerns about the future stability of the region.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Capture Goma, Fueling Humanitarian Crisis in CongoM23 rebels seized control of the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, displacing hundreds of thousands and escalating a humanitarian crisis. The rebels' capture of Goma, a vital trade and aid hub, follows weeks of fighting and raises concerns about the region's stability. The UN and international community condemn the violence, with aid groups struggling to reach those in need.

Read more »

M23 Rebels Capture Goma, Fueling Humanitarian Crisis in Eastern CongoM23 rebels have seized control of Goma, a major city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, triggering a humanitarian crisis and raising international alarm. The rebels' advance has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, cut off aid routes, and led to civilian casualties, including at a hospital. The situation is exacerbated by an ongoing conflict fueled by ethnic tensions and accusations of Rwandan support for the rebels, a claim denied by Rwanda.

Read more »