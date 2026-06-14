Thousands come out for Juneteenth celebration in San Francisco

Thousands of people came out in San Francisco for the 80th annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration in the Fillmore District.

Thousands of people came out in San Francisco for the 80th annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration in the Fillmore District. Christie Smith reports. Juneteenth celebrations started early in San Francisco; there were three stages, good, vendors and more, spanning eight blocks.

“I decided to come because I actually now have two young sons and it’s important for me to show them the culture, their history what this city is all about so,” said Amber Oyelaran, from Marin. The theme this year mixes celebration and awareness.

“The theme is joy and freedom. The joy is as I mentioned to have a good time, but the freedom also is key because of some of the decisions made recently in the Supreme Court regarding voting rights,” said Howard Green with the SF HD.

“We are working very closely with community and our district supervisor to make sure that the Fillmore is a destination,” said Rico Hamilton, a community organizer. “Since we have since Harlem of the west so we are trying to bring some of that back, are were there? No not all the way we are taking small strides to get there,” Hamilton said.





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