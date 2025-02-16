Thousands Celebrate Chinese New Year in San Francisco Parade

The largest Lunar New Year Celebration outside of Asia took place in San Francisco, featuring lion dancers, firecrackers, and a star-studded lineup. ABC7 broadcasted the event, capturing the vibrant energy and cultural heritage on display.

Thousands gathered in San Francisco for the historic Chinese New Year Parade , a vibrant celebration of Chinese culture and traditions. The event, recognized as the largest Lunar New Year Celebration outside of Asia, featured a dazzling array of lion dancers, booming firecrackers, and captivating floats.

ABC7, the official broadcast partner of the San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade, offered viewers a front-row seat to the festivities, showcasing the energy and joy radiating from the crowd and performers. This year's parade saw American-Chinese actor and longtime San Francisco resident Joan Chen honored as the grand marshal, leading the procession with distinction. From the energetic music of the drums to the graceful movements of the dancers, the 2025 San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade painted a vivid picture of cultural heritage and community spirit. Missed the parade? You can still experience the magic through the 'ABC7 Presents: The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade' replay available on the ABC7 video player and streaming platforms.In a separate event, ABC7 News anchor Stephanie Sierra had the pleasure of interviewing Sidney Yee Siu, the newly crowned Miss Chinatown USA 2025, in the ABC7 studio. Yee Siu's victory marks a significant achievement, symbolizing the beauty and talent within the Chinese-American community. The interview provided viewers with a glimpse into Yee Siu's journey and aspirations as she takes on her role as Miss Chinatown USA.





