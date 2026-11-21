Here are initial thoughts on the start of the basketball seasons for DePaul, NIU, Northwestern, Illinois and more.

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Which NFC North team is most dangerous? Plus, Pete Crow-Armstrong is your National League MVP, the Blackhawks' rebuild is taking its sweet time and DePaul basketball is on the up and up. Here are some initial thoughts on the start of the 2006-2027 college basketball season. Ready or not, college basketball has started.

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Here are some initial thoughts on the start of the 2006-2027 college basketball seasons for DePaul, NIU, Northwestern, Illinois and more. DePaul is 5-0 for the 31st time in program history. It’s the second time in three seasons that the Demons are 5-0 under head coach Chris Holtmann. Holtmann is lifting DePaul and it is good for Chicago.

The more programs that play better in this city, the better. But, DePaul has been excruciatingly waiting for hope like this. Hope is the thing that can hurt emotionally in the end, but DePaul is showing us something: consistent basketball. But, just how high is this team’s ceiling?

As it's been the last few years, Big East conference play will tell you all you need to know. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 17: Layden Blocker #2 of the DePaul Blue Demons celebrates after hitting a three during the first half of the game against the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks at Wintrust Arena on November 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (PhoThe Ramblers got our curiosity with a win over Colorado State on the road.

That’s a good team that won 21 games last year. Loyola would have had our attention with a win over Wichita State at home. They fell in a tight game. But, the ‘Blers are getting what they want, which is a stellar home crowd.

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"When Gentile is rocking like it was tonight, I think it is one of the best college basketball environments. We always tell our guys how our home court atmosphere is a difference maker for us, and we really felt their energy tonight," head coach Drew Valentine said according to Loyola Athletics.

"I told the guys after the game that when you play a high-level opponent like Wichita State then the margin of error is very tight. "Loyola stressed before the season they’re a defense-first team. That needs to start showing more before A-10 play, especially because the offense has been there. French guard Guillaume Grotzinger is averaging 5.6 assists per game an three players are averaging 10 points or more per game.

The defense needs to emerge. After a 3-0 start, Northwestern has played DePaul, Columbia and Virginia Tech. Those three games were but double-digits and they didn’t look particularly close. The Wildcats are trying to find rhythm.

They’re looking for cohesion. The defense has been solid. The offense has been a disaster, which plays into the defensive struggles, too. NU has more talent than Columbia.

They have players to keep up with DePaul. The difference is DePaul and Columbia were more of a cohesive team preaching a confident voice. Confidence is what’s lacking the most in Evanston at the moment. It was lacking after the DePaul game, and it’s starting to carry over.

"You're a little bit fragile with your confidence," NU head coach Chris Collins said after the loss to Columbia. "And then all of a sudden, the first half the shots aren't going down again. " NU needs a game where they click offensively and play freely. They panic too quickly and force shots, which is also a result of stagnant offense where players don’t move.

This is all a bigger picture conversation with Collins and the state of the program, but that’s a bridge the school will cross only when it’s absolutely necessary. They’re fresh off a rout of No. 5 Duke where their frontcourt controlled the boards, Andrej Stojakovic showed he has the skill to go for 40+ on any given night and Quentin Coleman is one of the best freshmen in the country.

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Illini preseason All-American David Mirkovic has yet to play this year. He’s recovering from foot surgery and from appendicitis. The Illini lost on the road at Texas Tech – a game Illinois got plenty of lessons – and won to the road at Duke.

"Do you wish you had David? Yes, we do," Underwood said.

"But we don't, and there's a lot of benefits to our team not having him right now and going through the rigors that we're going through playing the schedule that we're playing. " The more the Illini win without him, the more dangerous they’re proving they can be and they're proving they can be another Final Four threat.

If Matt Majkrzak didn’t win you over with a Mike Ditka-style Huskies sweater, he probably did with a win over Dayton on the road. The jump from Division I to Division II isn’t easy, but Majkrzak has put together a solid base of wins through six games considering only one of those games was played in DeKalb. NIU is now in the Horizon League, which bodes well for their basketball schedule compared to the MAC.

Wright State is the top dog in the Horizon, as compared to three four-win teams in the MAC. Keep an eye on Majkrzak. He won’t be recreating dunk city a la Florida Gulf Coast in the Andy Enfield days, but his head coaching experience gives NIU a trustworthy base to watch as he gets to form this program how he wants. Where did these guys come from?

Coach Micah Shrewsberry once promised to turn the Irish program around in a fiery press conference. At 6-1 with wins over Auburn, Villanova and Rutgers, and their only loss to No. 1 Florida by eight points, the Irish are making noise. A mass exodus of Jalen Haralson, Cole Certa and Markus Burton left Notre Dame for basically dead. Brady Koehler, Ehtan Roberts, Braeden Shrewsberry and Braeden Smith have proven otherwise.are going to contend for the NCAA Tournament in the MVC.

UIC is 4-1, but hasn’t played a team that has tested them outside of St. Mary’s. Bradley lost to Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne at home. ISU went from having Purdue on the ropes to losing Demarion Burch indefinitely.e fired Bryan Mullins three years later. The Valley is unforgiving, but this year's MVC just seems like a roller-coaster waiting to just go off the rails.

Valparaiso started it with their upset of Purdue at Mackey Arena.needs a win to turn some heads, but they’ve played UIC well at UIC and have wins over Cal Baptist and Incarnate Word on the road. CSU is a tough job as evidenced by four different head coaches since 2020, but second-year head coach Landon Bussie deserves patience.