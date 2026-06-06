'Thou Shalt Not Suffocate': Faith leader's message before Alabama execution

Days before Alabama is scheduled to execute death row inmate Jeffery Lee using nitrogen hypoxia, a group opposed to the state's execution practices is directing

Days before Alabama is scheduled to execute death row inmate Jeffery Lee using nitrogen hypoxia, a group opposed to the state's execution practices is directing its message toward an audience often left out of the public debate: corrections officers.

The Execution Intervention Project recently erected a billboard outside Atmore reading "Thou Shalt Not Suffocate," hoping to reach employees at nearby Holman Correctional Facility, where Lee's execution is scheduled to take place on June 11. The organization's founder, Reverend Jeff Hood, says the campaign is designed to encourage corrections officers to think about the personal, emotional and moral impact of participating in executions.

"We put this billboard up to call these corrections officers to a space of courage," Hood said. "We wanted them to know, look, you don't have to be a part of this. This is not something that you have to do. You do not have to be a killer.

You don't have to be someone who suffocates people to death. And I think what we want corrections officers there in Atmore to know is that they have a choice.

" Lee's case has drawn attention because a jury voted 7-5 to sentence him to life without parole before a judge overrode that recommendation and imposed a death sentence. While advocates continue to push for clemency, Hood says his organization's primary focus is on the people tasked with carrying out executions.

"Next week's execution is not about Jeffrey Lee," Hood said. "Jeffrey Lee, the crime and all that will get all the attention, of course. But it's not about that. What it's about is who do we as a society want to be?

And what we are calling these corrections officers to think about is who do they want to be?

" Hood has spent years ministering to death row inmates and has personally witnessed multiple executions, including Alabama's first nitrogen hypoxia execution. "You don't get a PhD and expect to be watching executions for a gig," Hood said. "But that is what has happened. ""You just don't expect the level of trauma that hits you from seeing someone that is perfectly alive to being with someone who's perfectly dead within a matter of minutes," he said.

"I think that each execution has really brought me to a firmer belief that no matter what you think about the person being executed, we are committing incredible crimes against corrections officers that we expect to carry these things out and victims' families that witness them and the media that is forced to report on them," he said. He later added, "It's wrong to put corrections officers through this over and over again.

It's wrong to put pastors and imams and rabbis through this over and over again. It's wrong to put victims' families through this over and over again.

""It says 'Thou Shalt Not Suffocate. ' I don't think it takes too much of a genius to imagine Jesus telling us, hey, it's not a good idea to suffocate each other," Hood said. "We're called to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. We're not called to suffocate our neighbors as we suffocate ourselves.

" Hood said the campaign is intended to encourage officers and other Alabamians to reflect on their role in the execution process. "I think the greatest parts of us are the parts of us that are willing to stop for a second and reflect on who we want to be, the things that we are part of, how we want to live our lives," he said.

"My message to the people of Alabama is: Do you want to be responsible for suffocating people to death? " The Execution Intervention Project says it is offering support for corrections officers who decide they do not want to participate in executions. Hood said the organization has assembled attorneys, counselors and financial resources for employees concerned about possible repercussions.

"We've put together teams of lawyers, counselors, we have funding — whatever it takes for you to not participate in these executions if you're afraid of backlash, if you're afraid you're not going to have a job," Hood said. Mobile couple finds hope after family sleeps in car, gets help from Salvation Army program After losing work and struggling to find housing, a Mobile-area couple said they spent more than a month sleeping in their car with their children before findinA Mobile County jury has found Faith Academy guidance counselor Carrie Meredith guilty of Failure to Report, announced District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

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