‘Thou Shalt Not Suffocate’ – billboard near Holman prison targets corrections workers

A new billboard near Alabama’s execution chamber carries a provocative message: “Thou Shalt Not Suffocate.”

A group called the Execution Intervention Project paid for the campaign, which is aimed at a specific audience – men and women who work for the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Activists are urging employees to refuse to participate in any way in the execution of Jeffery Lee, who is scheduled to be put to death next Thursday. A jury convicted him in Dallas County of the 1998 shooting deaths of Jimmy Ellis and Elaine Thompson during the robbery of a pawn shop near Orrville, Alabama. A judge sentenced Lee to death, even though the jury recommended a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The billboard message calls out the specific method of execution that Lee faces – nitrogen hypoxia, a controversial practice that critics say amounts to torture.

“I want to speak directly to the workers, those who are employed by the Alabama Department of Corrections,” said the Rev. Jeff Hood, one of the leaders of the Execution Intervention Project.

“You do not have to do this. Call in sick. Don’t show up. Refuse to be a cog in the machine of this atrocity.

” Hood, who participated in a virtual news conference announcing the campaign, has witnessed two nitrogen executions in Alabama. That includes theconducted in the United States, in 2024. He was spiritual adviser to the condemned man, Kenneth Eugene Smith, and later described him writhing in pain after prison officials administered the gas. Hood said he hopes the billboard causes reflection by people who play any role in executions.

He said the system can’t operate without people to carry it out.

“We want the people of Atmore to know what is happening in their town,” he said. “But also, we want those who work for the Department of Corrections, those who are neighbors with those who work for the Department of Corrections, those who are around those who work for the Department of Corrections, to know what the employees of the Department of Corrections are involved with.

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