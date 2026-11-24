Taylor Sheridan's action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead starring Angelina Jolie and Jon Bernthal leaves Netflix on December 1. November 30 is the final day to stream this survival movie before it is removed from the platform.

Netflix has confirmed that Taylor Sheridan's action thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead will be permanently removed from its streaming catalog on December 1. This official departure creates a strict deadline for viewers who wish to watch the film, with November 30 serving as the absolute last day to access the title before it vanishes from the platform.

The decision marks the end of the movie's availability on the service after several months of streaming. The removal affects all regions where the film was previously accessible through the standard Netflix subscription model. Audiences seeking to experience the story must act immediately before the content becomes unavailable.

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The plot centers on Hannah Faber, portrayed by Oscar-winning star Angelina Jolie, who works as a smokejumper in the rugged Montana wilderness. She struggles with deep trauma from a past failure that resulted in multiple deaths, leading her to live in isolation. Her quiet existence is violently disrupted when she encounters Connor, played by Finn Little, a young man who witnessed a murder.

Connor has become the primary target of killers who want him silenced permanently to protect their secrets. Hannah must utilize her extensive firefighting experience to guide the boy through a forest currently being consumed by a massive wildfire. The natural disaster creates a lethal environment where navigation is extremely dangerous while they attempt to evade capture.

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This production stands as the third feature film directed by Taylor Sheridan, who also co-wrote the screenplay. The project draws direct comparisons to cult survival thrillers from the 1990s, specifically citing The River Wild as a tonal reference. Nature serves as an antagonist as foreboding as the human villains pursuing the protagonists.

Sheridan maintains his signature focus on blue-collar heroics and frontier morality within this narrative structure. The story emphasizes the burden of responsibility placed upon ordinary individuals forced to make difficult moral choices. The action sequences avoid fantastical elements or supernatural abilities, relying instead on the raw will to survive.

Jon Bernthal delivers a notable supporting performance as Ethan Sawyer, a sheriff's deputy who joins the chase. His character serves as a direct moral counterpoint to the villains hunting the young witness. Bernthal has built a career on portraying gritty, working-class characters with significant emotional depth in projects like The Walking Dead and The Punisher.

In this film, Ethan Sawyer acts as an ally to Hannah while maintaining his dedication to protecting innocent lives. The role adds a human element to the set-piece-heavy action sequences without overshadowing the lead performance. He represents a classic Sheridan hero who puts himself in danger to do the right thing.

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Those Who Wish Me Dead originally premiered on May 14, 2021, during a period when public health restrictions were still in effect. Theatrical attendance remained low as audiences were hesitant to return to cinemas following the 2020 pandemic lockdowns. Despite the initial lack of audience reach, the film has found a dedicated following through home viewing.

The story runs for approximately 100 minutes of continuous, high-stakes action. Taylor Sheridan has since solidified his status as a major force in television with the success of Yellowstone. Fans of his work often view this film as a necessary component for a complete understanding of his creative vision.

The departure from Netflix provides a final chance for new viewers to engage with this specific installment. The removal date of December 1 establishes a firm deadline for accessing the content through the platform. Viewers should prioritize watching the film before the window closes completely.