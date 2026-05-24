Those Who Wish Me Dead: A Thriller from Taylor Sheridan

Those Who Wish Me Dead is a tightly wound thriller from Taylor Sheridan, known for his Westerns like Yellowstone. The film follows Hannah Faber, a smokejumper haunted by her tragic past, who crosses paths with Connor Casserly, a young boy being hunted by assassins. As Connor tries to survive in the Montana wilderness, Hannah becomes his best chance of making it out alive.

When you hear the name Taylor Sheridan , your mind probably jumps straight to the Yellowstone franchise, sprawling Westerns with fractured families. But Sheridan was a writer in his own right before he ever jumped into the Paramount+ machine, and he was known for tightly wound thrillers about violence and survival and trying to do the right thing.

This is one of the best examples of that, because it's smaller than Yellowstone, and it doesn't have that mythic quality that Mystic River has, but it's the perfect late-night watch because of its simplicity. Those Who Wish Me Dead follows Hannah Faber, a smokejumper haunted by her tragic past who crosses paths with Connor Casserly, a young boy being hunted by assassins after he was witness to something he absolutely should not have seen.

As Connor tries to survive in the Montana wilderness (the man sure loves Montana), Hannah becomes his best chance of making it out alive.

Those Who Wish Me Dead stars Angelina Jolie (Maleficent) as Hannah Faber, a smokejumper with a painful past; Finn Little (Storm Boy) as Connor Casserly, the young boy on the run; Jon Bernthal (Ford v Ferrari) as Ethan Sawyer, a sheriff’s deputy trying to help him; Aidan Gillen (Bohemian Rhapsody) as Jack Blackwell, one of the assassins hunting Connor; Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) as Patrick Blackwell, Jack’s brother; Medina Senghore (Blindspot) as Allison Sawyer, Ethan’s wife; Tyler Perry (Gone Girl) as Arthur Phillip; and Jake Weber (Dawn of the Dead) as Owen Casserly, Connor’s father. COLLIDER.

Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Taylor Sheridan Universe Quiz Which Taylor Sheridan Show Do You Belong In? Yellowstone · Landman · Tulsa King · Mayor of Kingstow





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Taylor Sheridan Those Who Wish Me Dead Thriller Violence Survival Montana Angelina Jolie Finn Little Jon Bernthal Aidan Gillen Nicholas Hoult Medina Senghore Tyler Perry Jake Weber

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