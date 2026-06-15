Those cringeworthy dad jokes? Science suggests they may serve a real purpose

Research suggests that humor may play a meaningful role in parenting, and parents, particularly fathers, who use humor report stronger attachments and social bonding with their children.

By Lindsey Bever, The Washington PostResearch suggests that shared laughter may help strengthen father-child bonds. At some point, you’ve probably been bamboozled by a good dad joke - those silly one-liners known for their pun-y, often groan-worthy humor.

But there may be more to them than you think. Research suggests that humor may play a meaningful role in parenting, and shared laughter may help strengthen father-child bonds.

“It’s a fun genre of humor because it’s welcoming. It’s kind of affable, it’s good-natured, it’s lighthearted,” said Paul Silvia, a professor of psychology at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. While there are few studies on dad jokes themselves, Silvia has been analyzing them to determine what makes some funnier than others. In a preprint of his study titled “What’s brown and sticky?

” , Silvia and a colleague analyzed more than 32,000 dad jokes from a subreddit, r/dadjokes, and identified three qualities that appeared to make up the best dad jokes - puns, literalization and pedantic humor, he said. Literalization, which turns a common concept or expression into a physical reality, is widely used, as well: “I’m worried about the calendar. Its days are numbered,” he said.

With pedantic humor, he said, the jokester sets up the joke and then derails it: “What’s blue and smells like red paint? Blue paint. ”Using Reddit comments and upvotes as popularity metrics, Silvia determined that when it comes to a solid dad joke structure, people found the question-and-answer framing funnier, such as: “Did you hear about the two thieves who stole a calendar? They each got six months.

” And in a survey portion of the study, people reported that they connected more with the jokes that used family characters such as mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, grandparents and animals. Topics such as nature, health care and money resonated, whereas those about politics, religion and war did not. But, Silvia said, “people are so different in what they find funny. ”you find funny.

Here are just a few responses that had us simultaneously rolling our eyes and slapping our knees: — “Why does the Danish military put barcodes on its ships? So they can Scandinavian! ” - Jeff Pelletier, 53, of Ohio— “I was wondering why the Frisbee kept getting bigger and bigger.

Then it hit me. ” - Stephen Dudzik, 69, of MarylandSilvia said the most notorious dad jokes have an almost irritating quality to them as a way to shake up the conversation and engage people, such as when a child says, “Dad, I’m hungry. ”“Humor is a playful social glue that makes everyone feel a little bit better, a little more at ease, and closer to the people they’re with. And maybe that’s the true spirit of it,” Silvia said.

Humor does play an important role in our health, relationships and well-being, research shows. Studies have often focused on the physical response to humor - laughter, which may help reduce stress, anxiety and depression, and improve psychological well-being. But the physical response is only one way people experience humor. Another is the emotional response, which Steven Sultanoff, a clinical psychologist and professor at Pepperdine University, calls mirth, “the emotional uplift of humor.

” Even when a joke doesn’t elicit a guffaw, people may still experience the benefit by feeling uplifted by it, he said. And some research shows that emotions are tied to health and well-being. There’s also a cognitive response, known as wit, that can occur with humor. To understand a joke, people often need to shift their perspective, and studies suggest that this cognitive reframing can help regulate emotions and cope with stress, Sultanoff said.

Dad jokes tap into not only wit but also the social dimension of humor - what Sultanoff calls relational fusion.

“Humor can be powerfully bonding,” said Sultanoff, a past president of the Association for Applied and Therapeutic Humor, an organization that promotes humor as therapy. And dad jokes may help strengthen the bond between fathers and their children in much the same way that the game peekaboo does for babies and their caregivers, he said.

“That experience becomes part of a child’s fabric, and as they grow older, without realizing it, they have this level of kindness, playfulness, creativity that they then offer to others,” said Sultanoff, who was not involved in the studies.





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