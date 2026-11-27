An in-depth look at the cult classic Thoroughbreds starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Olivia Cooke. Explore the film's Hitchcockian influences and psychological depth.

Director Cory Finley's 2017 psychological thriller Thoroughbreds stands as a defining work of modern dark comedy. The film features Anya Taylor-Joy, Olivia Cooke, and the late Anton Yelchin in a tight narrative set in suburban Connecticut. This movie moves beyond standard crime tropes to explore the sociopathic tendencies of wealthy adolescents.

The Core Plot and Financial Insulation

Amanda, played by Olivia Cooke, lives in an old money estate with her emotionally distant mother. Her stepmother hires Lily, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy, to befriend the troubled teen. Amanda reveals she feels no emotions and proposes a radical solution for Lily's abusive stepfather Mark, played by Paul Sparks. Amanda suggests they hire a professional to commit murder. Drug dealer Tim, played by Anton Yelchin, agrees to launder the crime for a fee. The film highlights how their wealth insulates them from immediate consequences.

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Cinematic Homage and Directorial Vision

Cory Finley constructed the narrative with deliberate references to Alfred Hitchcock. The plot structure closely mirrors the 1951 film Strangers on a Train. Finley originally envisioned the story as a stage play before adapting it for the screen. This theatrical origin is evident in the reliance on dialogue and long takes. The widescreen compositions emphasize the isolation of the characters within their lavish homes. The visual style creates an ironic distance similar to Yorgos Lanthimos productions.

Performances and Character Dynamics

Olivia Cooke delivers a chilling performance as Amanda, a character suffering from undisclosed mental illness. She portrays a teen who can mimic emotions but lacks genuine empathy. Anya Taylor-Joy complements this with a performance that shifts from predatory to vulnerable. Anton Yelchin provides the film's grounding humor as the nervous professional killer. The interplay between these three actors drives the entire narrative momentum. The film avoids making its protagonists purely villainous or heroic.

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Legacy and Streaming Availability

Thoroughbreds premiered years before Taylor-Joy and Cooke became global superstars. The actress now stars in major franchises like House of the Dragon and Dune. This film remains a cult classic for its precise plotting and dark humor. The movie is set to leave the Starz streaming platform on November 30. Its study of female friendship and moral decay ensures its lasting impact. The film offers a unique perspective on the lives of the ultra-wealthy.

Symbolism and Narrative Conclusion

Key symbols in the film reinforce the theme of emotional repression. Amanda mercy-kills her crippled horse in the opening scene. This act establishes her ruthless practicality early in the story. The home features basement tanning beds and fancy decor. These elements highlight the superficiality of their lifestyle. The film concludes with Amanda dreaming of wild horses. This imagery suggests a cruel fate awaits the characters involved. The narrative refuses to offer a traditional moral resolution for its actions.