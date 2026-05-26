Thornton looks to clarify e-bike, motorized vehicle rules amid safety complaints on trails, pedestrian paths

Thornton said it's looking into changes after complaints and concerns from the community about dangerous riding behavior as well as confusion over existing rules.

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton City Council is considering an update to existing ordinance on e-bikes and motorized vehicles that would strengthen careless riding rules and clarify where certain vehicles can operate on trails and sidewalks.

The city said it's looking into changes after complaints and concerns from the community about dangerous riding behavior as well as confusion over existing rules.

“They will fly by and its dangerous because they can run over you. The law should definitely do something to enforce just for safety reasons,” Leroy Johnson, a Westminster resident, said. Under the proposed changes, e-bikes with working pedals would still be allowed on trails and pedestrian paths, but riders would be limited to speeds of 20 mph or less.

E-bikes without working pedals would not be allowed on paths except for small balance bikes used by children under 6 years old, for example. The amendment would also ban combustion-powered bikes, scooters and other motorized vehicles from trails, sidewalks and pedestrian paths unless it’s operated by police or authorized personnel.

“Just people in general that just don’t see them or hear them coming, it can be startling and absolutely cause an accident,” Johnson said. If approved Tuesday, the city said it’ll start a public education campaign about the updated rules and watch for any unintended impacts on people with mobility needs. Reckless e-bike riding could result in a fine of more than $2,600.

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