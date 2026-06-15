Thordur Palsson Tapped to Direct ‘Dead by Daylight’ Film Adaptation

The movie is based on Behaviour Interactive’s hit horror video game of the same name.

“There is no better moment than the tenth anniversary to share this news. Thordur is the filmmaker we trust to carryJason Blum, James Wan on 'Obsession' and 'Backrooms' "Saving Our Industry" and Blumhouse-Atomic Monster "Disney of Horror" Future, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Atomic Monster, added, “Thordur understands that the terror only lands if you care about who’s running, andproved he can make you feel the walls closing in.

That is exactly the instinct this film needs on screen. ” The film’s plot details haven’t been revealed, but the video game centers on a crazed killer whose goal is to hunt down a group of survivors and sacrifice them to a malevolent entity, all while the survivors work together to try and escape.movie, also praised the Icelandic filmmaker, saying, “His distinct vision, atmospheric storytelling, and ability to build tension make him the perfect creative voice to bring our universe to life in a way that will resonate with both longtime fans and new audiences alike.

”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lilo & Stitch 2 Has Tapped Chris Sanders To DirectDisney has officially tapped Chris Sanders to direct Lilo & Stitch 2, which is the follow-up to the 2025 live-action remake.

Read more »

DGA Board Approves New Deal: How It Impacts Actors Looking to DirectWith the DGA Board approving the new deal with the AMPTP, actors looking to direct an episode of their own show might have a tougher time.

Read more »

Freddie Freeman gives honest answer to kids with big-league aspirationsMaking an appearance as a guest on “MLB Central” on Saturday morning, Freddie Freeman was honest and direct when Lauren Shehadi asked him one thing he would tell young baseball players.

Read more »

Israel kills 3 Palestinians in its air strikes in Gaza in new ceasefire violationThree Palestinians are dying following two separate Israeli air strikes inside Gaza in a direct breach of the ceasefire.

Read more »