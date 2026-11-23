The final trailer for the first part of the MCU Multiverse Saga finale hints that Thor may gain Odin Force powers, while Steve Rogers continues to wield Mjolnir.

The final trailer for the first part of the MCU Multiverse Saga finale has been released, and it points to Thor receiving a major power upgrade from the Odin Force. The movie is set for a December 18 release and is expected to tie up loose ends in the MCU's Multiverse story. It will bring together Marvel heroes from multiple comic book movie universes to battle the all-new threat posed by Doctor Doom.

Thor has been established in the movie's marketing as one of its primary heroes, serving as a leader of the MCU's heroes. Steve Rogers is also returning to the big screen. Earlier promotional material had hinted that the upcoming movie would prove Thor's greatest challenge yet, and the final stage of the marketing appears to confirm that view.

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Final Trailer Shows Thor in a Yellow Lightning Storm

The final trailer shows Thor at the center of a yellow lightning storm, a visual that suggests the Odin Force will give him a major power upgrade. The image was previously glimpsed in other promotional material, and the final trailer makes it more prominent.

The trailer keeps specific details of changes to Thor's powers back. Even so, it shows him wielding greater powers than MCU fans have ever seen from him on the big screen. That makes the upgrade one of the clearest signals of the film's direction.

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After showing Thor being easily repelled by Doctor Doom while using his familiar powers, the trailer later gives fans a glimpse of what appears to be a huge upgrade. Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have identified this as potentially the MCU giving Thor access to the Odin Force. The power boost seems likely to be a key part of Thor's story in the finale.

Steve Rogers Keeps Mjolnir in the Trailer's Closing Moments

The trailer's final moments show that Steve Rogers will continue to use Mjolnir, with Rogers and Thor then flying off together. The brief exchange between Thor and Rogers is the closing beat of the trailer.

The scene's place in the movie is impossible to determine at this time. It could also simply show Thor and Steve reconnecting before the movie's action gets underway. Both possibilities leave the exchange open to interpretation.

The exchange lacks direct urgency, which may hint that the scene takes place at the end of the film. If that is the case, their departure could be to round up reinforcements ahead of the final chapter of the MCU's Multiverse Saga. That scenario would see the MCU's longest-standing Avengers setting out to corral more heroes to protect the Multiverse.

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What the Thor Upgrade Means for the Finale

The trailer suggests the upcoming movie is unlikely to be the end of Thor's story in the Multiverse Saga. It is difficult to say exactly where the saga's ending will leave the God of Thunder and his MCU storyline.

Because the plot still contains many unknown elements, it is impossible to fully predict what comes next for Thor. Even with his apparent upgrade from the Odin Force, the answer depends on details the trailer does not reveal. Audiences will have to wait for the December 18 release to see how the power boost shapes the first part of the finale.