Thor Gets Iron Man-Style Armor in New Disney Jr. Series Episodes

Thor receives a high-tech armored upgrade akin to Iron Man's suits in the upcoming episodes of Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, as part of a crossover arc with Loki and Odin.

Marvel's God of Thunder is set for a major visual upgrade as Thor adopts a new armored look reminiscent of Iron Man's iconic suits. The revelation comes with the return of the Disney Jr. series Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, which will premiere new episodes on June 11.

The series, starring Tony Stark's Iron Man, Riri Williams' Ironheart, and Amadeus Cho's Iron Hulk, introduces a crossover arc featuring Thor, Loki, and Odin. In promotional imagery, Thor appears wearing sleek metallic armor complete with glowing energy ports, gauntlets, and boots, with lightning arcing across the suit. This design echoes elements from Thor's Ultimate Universe appearance in the 2000s, where his powers were linked to his armor, and also mirrors some MCU aesthetics.

The "Giant-Sized Armor" storyline suggests that Iron Man is equipping his classic allies with new high-tech suits to confront larger challenges and an expanded roster of heroes and villains. Beyond Thor, baseball star Mookie Betts will guest star as a character named Dizzy Doubleday, teaming up with the Iron Friends and possibly other allies like Vision and Iron Pup to teach kids baseball while handling any threats.

This development is part of Disney Jr.'s broader Marvel expansion, which includes Spidey and His Amazing Friends and the upcoming Avengers: Mightiest Friends, positioning Thor for another team-up with Tony in 2027. The new episodes will launch with eleven instalments on Disney+, following their linear debut on Disney Jr. The newsletter plug at the end advertises updates on Marvel armor reveals and story arcs, while a sidebar lists Iron Man film details, though these are non-essential boilerplate





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Thor Armor Upgrade Iron Man And Thor Crossover Disney Jr. Marvel Series Marvel's Iron Man And His Awesome Friends Giant-Sized Armor Arc

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