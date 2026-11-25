Thor first appearance comic sells for $3,050 at Heritage Auctions despite low CGC FR 1.0 grade. Learn why Dr. Donald Blake origin boosts value.

A rare vintage comic book featuring the first appearance of Thor recently sold for $3,050 at Heritage Auctions. The issue received the lowest possible grade from the Certified Guaranty Company, rated at CGC FR 1.0. This sale demonstrates that a character's significance can outweigh physical condition in high-value collectibles.

Comic Fetches High Price At Heritage Auctions

Thor first appearance comic sells for $3,050 despite its poor physical state. The item features cream to off-white pages and significant wear. Collectors prioritize the historical importance of a character debut over pristine condition when the demand is high enough. This transaction highlights the unique dynamics of the vintage comic market.

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Dr. Donald Blake Origin Story Explained

Before becoming the Prince of Asgard, Thor was introduced as Dr. Donald Blake. A physician found trapped in a cave by aliens from Saturn, Blake discovered a walking stick. Tapping the stick transformed him into the mighty Thor. He used Mjolnir to defeat the invaders and reverted to his human form afterward.

Marvel Retcons Change Character Lore

Marvel Comics later retconned the Dr. Donald Blake storyline. The publisher established Thor as the son of Odin from the start. The human persona was removed from the main continuity. Despite this change, the original origin remains a key part of comic history for long-time readers.

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Low Graded Comics Retain Significant Value

First-appearance comics typically command higher prices than this sale. The Thor issue sold for above $3,000 despite a laundry list of physical defects. The popularity of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe drives this demand. Fans seek original iterations of their favorite heroes regardless of quality.

Collectors Preserve Unique Comic History

The new owner of this issue paid a premium price for the history it contains. Such acquisitions ensure that obscure backstories like Dr. Donald Blake survive. Without collectors, these unique narrative branches might be forgotten. The sale confirms that emotional connection to the lore drives the market.