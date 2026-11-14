Thomasin McKenzie on Green Screen Challenges in Fallout Season 3

Thomasin McKenzie discusses her first time acting with green screens for Fallout Season 3 and her upcoming role as Audrey Hepburn in Dinner with Audrey.

Thomasin McKenzie is preparing for a significant technical milestone in her career as she joins the cast of Prime Video's Fallout Season 3. The New Zealand actress, known for her work in independent films and major studio productions, revealed that she is about to perform her first scene acting entirely with a green screen. This marks a distinct shift from her previous experience on set, where visual effects were handled through different methods.

Technical Challenges on Fallout Set

McKenzie explained that the production of the third season requires her to act in front of a green screen, a technique she has not previously utilized in her professional filmography. When discussing this new challenge with Collider, the actress noted that while she has acted in front of camera tape with specific marks, this new format represents a much larger scale of technological interaction. She described the upcoming task as an interesting challenge that will test her acting range in a new way.

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The series Fallout is based on the popular video game franchise by Bethesda, requiring a seamless blend of practical locations and digital environments. To achieve this, the cast and crew have filmed on location in Namibia and utilized Volume technology to create immersive sets. McKenzie referenced her early career in Peter Jackson's The Hobbit trilogy, where she was present for filming in Wellington, New Zealand. Although she saw massive green screens for The Hobbit, she did not act directly in front of them during those shoots.

New Cast Members and Fan Excitement

Beyond the technical aspects, McKenzie expressed immense excitement about joining the show as a fan of the source material. She revealed that the series has over 100 million global viewers, and her personal circle, including her best friends and boyfriend's best friend, are obsessed with the Fallout universe. She noted that it is a rare feeling to secure a job where people are genuinely thrilled about her involvement, stating she fell in love with the first two seasons before accepting the role.

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McKenzie will be working alongside a roster of new and returning actors for the upcoming season. The new cast members include Aaron Paul, known for Breaking Bad, Manny Jacinto from The Acolyte, and Emily Mortimer. They will be reuniting with established stars from the series such as Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Kyle MacLachlan. The addition of these high-profile talents has generated significant anticipation among the show's dedicated fanbase.

First Time Filming in Los Angeles

This production also marks a personal milestone for the actress, as it is her first time filming in Los Angeles. Although it is her fourth time working in the United States, the specific environment of Hollywood has been a lifelong aspiration. McKenzie admitted that she grew up wishing she was American so that she could be part of the industry world that Los Angeles represents. She described the prospect of shooting in that specific location as very exciting for her career trajectory.

Upcoming Projects and Victorian Psycho

While preparing for the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout, McKenzie is also promoting her latest theatrical release, Victorian Psycho. In this Gothic horror film, she shares the screen with Maika Monroe, whom she calls the genre queen. The movie hits theaters this weekend and serves as a showcase for her current work in the horror genre before she transitions into the next phase of her schedule.

Looking further ahead, McKenzie has a full slate of features and series in development. She is set to portray Audrey Hepburn in the upcoming project Dinner with Audrey. This role adds to her diverse portfolio, which previously included roles in Old, The Power of the Dog, and Last Night in Soho. Her career has evolved from small walk-on parts to leading roles in top-tier productions, demonstrating her versatility across multiple genres and formats.