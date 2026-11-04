Thomasin McKenzie Leads Robin Hood Retelling 'The Lie of Sherwood Forest' at AFM

Logical Pictures and Protagonist launch the new Robin Hood adaptation starring Thomasin McKenzie, Finn Cole, and Antony Starr at the American Film Market on Nov. 9.

Logical Pictures International and Protagonist Pictures are launching a fresh interpretation of the Robin Hood mythos titled The Lie of Sherwood Forest at the upcoming American Film Market. The production is scheduled to begin filming on November 9 under the direction of Patrick Vollrath.

Cast and Creative Team Details

Thomasin McKenzie headlines the ensemble cast alongside Finn Cole and Antony Starr in this action thriller. The supporting lineup includes Smylie Bradwell, Brian Vernel, and Richard Durden, who bring significant television and film experience to the roles. This project marks a collaboration between German production company augenschein and international sales entities.

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Plot Synopsis and Narrative Shift

The story transforms familiar folklore into a grounded fight for survival, loyalty, and justice with a contemporary edge. Robin Hood and his companions are deceived by a young woman into rescuing her captured brother. This mission spirals into a perilous heist where loyalties fracture and hidden motives emerge.

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Stakeholder Perspectives on Vision

Dave Bishop, CEO of Protagonist Pictures, described the project as a radical reinvention combining gripping set pieces with moral complexity. Andrei Kamarowsky, head of international at Logical Pictures Group, highlighted the ingenuity of the premise where deception reshapes the myth while retaining emotional stakes.

Production Financing and Next Steps

Augenschein partners Maximilian Leo, Jonas Katzenstein, and Daniel Sonnabend produce the film alongside ZDF. Funding support comes from the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, DFFF, FFA, German Films, European Investment Fund, and Creative Europe Media. Logical Pictures International will co-rep sales alongside Protagonist Pictures starting now.