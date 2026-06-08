Thomas Tuchel Unveils Ambitious Plans for England's World Cup Campaign

Thomas Tuchel has outlined his vision for England's World Cup campaign, emphasizing the importance of building a strong team bond and arriving at the tournament as a unified unit. The England boss has released footage of his maiden speech to the squad, in which he used the metaphor of climbing Mount Everest to illustrate the challenges they will face. Tuchel wants his team to arrive at the World Cup as a brotherhood, ready to die for each other and determined to succeed.

The FA have released footage of Thomas Tuchel 's maiden speech as England boss as the FIFA World Cup edges closer. Welcoming the England squad to St George's Park in March 2025, Tuchel sat them down in the meeting room and launched an impassioned monologue to set out the aims of his tenure.

The mission of why we are here is very clear, Tuchel said. We want to be world champions. We want to put the second star on our shirt. It's very important that we just speak about it straight away.

The target of this mission is clear. Second star on our shirt. In a spine-tingling speech, Tuchel projected England's own Mount Everest onto the screen, with each international camp in the World Cup build-up marked as the next base camp on the ascent. The final tournament represented the summit of Everest, where England hope to bring the World Cup home for the first time since 1966.

Tuchel talked his team through their list of camps over the build-up to the World Cup - noting it as their Mt Everest summit in his presentation. Today guys, on the first day of the first camp, I was immediately affected, immediately reminded why I wanted this job in the first place. Why I absolutely wanted to have it, and why I got excited about it - the reason is you, Tuchel told his players.

So, of course, bad news, huh? You know, it's bad news. It's not enough because it's not only about football. It's not only about offensive deep deep build-up, offensive and defensive patterns.

It's not only about set pieces. It's a big big part. But in international football and especially in international football, it's not only about football. I spoke to a World Cup winner - he was in two World Cups - and he said the difference between the quarter-final and the win was it was the same level, the same quality of players but once we arrived as a brotherhood we were ready to die for each other.

It would have been no problem if camp was two months, so we stayed two months in the camp no problem because we loved each other. Let's build guys, let's build something special until we arrive in the US. The point is, guys, I want to arrive here, he points to the top of his Everest chart. I'm not even talking about winning.

I want to arrive here on top when it gets really tough with the toughest group in the world. When we sit on the plane and land, we know already this will become a great camp and this will be a team no-one wants to play against. And they will feel it. They will feel it in the mixed zone.

They will feel it in the tunnel. They smell it. England begin their World Cup campaign in the United States on June 17 against Croatia in Arlington, Texas and they hope their journey will end in New Jersey just under five weeks later as World Cup winners





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