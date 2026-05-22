Thomas Tuchel Surprised by Price Titteri Outings, Prioritised an Unselfish Team Over Talent, Defends Decision Despite Mags' Outburst

After making high-profile omissions in England's squad, Tuchel responds to Harry Maguire's family's public outburst, explaining his decision to prioritise an 'unselfish' team over simply choosing the most talented players.

Thomas Tuchel says he was 'surprised' by Harry Maguire and his family's public outbursts about the England World Cup squad - and admits he prioritised an 'unselfish' team over simply selecting the 26 most talented players.

Tuchel made a series of high-profile omissions in a squad that was leaked on Thursday night and confirmed on Friday: Leaving Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Lewis Hall and Luke Shaw at home. Those moves have been met by anger from some England fans - and Maguire's family. His mum said she was 'absolutely disgusted' and wife Fern says he is 'up against a single opinion'.

But Tuchel wants a good travelling group to take to the United States. He spoke on Friday of choosing 'committed' players, with 'spirit', and who are 'unselfish'.

'I think from day one we were very clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select and collect the 26 most talented players,' Tuchel said. Harry Maguire's wife Fern took aim at Tuchel for excluding her husband from the squad. Teams win championships, it is as simple as that





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Thomas Tuchel Harry Maguire England World Cup Squad High-Profile Omissions Angry From England Fans Thomas Tuchelタイミングで Prioritised An 'Unselfish' Team

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