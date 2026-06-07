Thomas Tuchel's decision not to bring son-in-law Jarrod Bowen to the World Cup has been labelled 'ridiculous' by Danny Dyer. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has struck up a close friendship with glamorous TV presenter, 43, who has sent a farewell 'love you' message after leaving Manchester City. The World Cup's most controversial matches have been highlighted, from Diego Maradona's 'revenge' for The Falklands to Mussolini's meddling, as football braces itself for the most politically-charged tournament EVER in Donald Trump's America.

Danny Dyer hits out at Thomas Tuchel 's decision not to bring son-in-law Jarrod Bowen to the World Cup . The England manager's decision has been labelled 'ridiculous' by the TV presenter.

Dyer's family were reportedly booking flights to the US, expecting Bowen to be included in the squad. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has struck up a close friendship with glamorous TV presenter, 43, who has sent a farewell 'love you' message after leaving Manchester City. Thomas Tuchel's key selection headaches have been highlighted after England's win over New Zealand, with Jude Bellingham's compelling case to start at No 10, and the star who 'stood out' in the match.

Roy Keane has revealed 'tension' between broadcast rivals BBC and ITV ahead of the World Cup, and has opened up on his no-nonsense punditry style. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has given Manchester United supporters an insight into incoming £39m star Ederson, after going up against Atalanta star in Serie A. Lewis Hamilton's chances of sealing glory in Monaco have been boosted by Sky Bet, with Kimi Antonelli the favourite after qualifying in pole.

George Russell's title dreams have taken a big hit, as Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli grabs pole in Monaco, leaving Hamilton to sit third. The World Cup's most controversial matches have been highlighted, from Diego Maradona's 'revenge' for The Falklands to Mussolini's meddling, as football braces itself for the most politically-charged tournament EVER in Donald Trump's America.

England boss Thomas Tuchel has been unhappy with his side's first-half showing, and has criticised players for not sticking to the gameplan against New Zealand. Lewis Hamilton has been boosted by Sky Bet to win the Monaco Grand Prix, with Kimi Antonelli the favourite after qualifying in pole. George Russell's title dreams have taken a big hit, as Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli grabs pole in Monaco, leaving Hamilton to sit third.

The England team has passed the test of coping with the US heat and avoiding injury on a poor pitch, allowing fans to dream of World Cup glory again. This is the young life that made Thomas Tuchel, with a love of 'flares, older women and wearing sunglasses indoors' and a tiny German town. BBC and ITV's pundits have made their World Cup predictions, with England and Scotland expected to fare well.

Nottingham Forest's transfer plan has been outlined, with six signings targeted, including Juventus star and £40m set aside for a target man. Which England star has SEVEN GCSEs (and they're all As or better! ) and who has lost HALF of his finger? Test your knowledge of Thomas Tuchel's squad by signing up for our daily World Cup newsletter.

Ollie Robinson has moved England to the verge of victory over New Zealand, but how he could have helped his side in the Ashes will never be known. Rodney Marsh has spoken out about the Sir Alf Ramsey joke that ended it all, and why Jordan Henderson should NOT be in England's squad. The US soccer boom has been discussed, with a man from the US being involved in the UK's football scene.

A Man United target and Portugal star has been sent off for striking an opponent in the face during a friendly on the eve of the World Cup. The World Cup's most iconic photos have been revealed, from a Diego Maradona kiss and Chris Waddle's close shave with Gazza to Lionel Messi's crowning glory and a furious Fabio Capello.

England boss Thomas Tuchel has been unhappy with his side's first-half showing, and has criticised players for not sticking to the gameplan against New Zealand. Lewis Hamilton has been boosted by Sky Bet to win the Monaco Grand Prix, with Kimi Antonelli the favourite after qualifying in pole. George Russell's title dreams have taken a big hit, as Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli grabs pole in Monaco, leaving Hamilton to sit third.

The England team has passed the test of coping with the US heat and avoiding injury on a poor pitch, allowing fans to dream of World Cup glory again. This is the young life that made Thomas Tuchel, with a love of 'flares, older women and wearing sunglasses indoors' and a tiny German town. BBC and ITV's pundits have made their World Cup predictions, with England and Scotland expected to fare well.

Nottingham Forest's transfer plan has been outlined, with six signings targeted, including Juventus star and £40m set aside for a target man. Which England star has SEVEN GCSEs (and they're all As or better! ) and who has lost HALF of his finger? Test your knowledge of Thomas Tuchel's squad by signing up for our daily World Cup newsletter.

Ollie Robinson has moved England to the verge of victory over New Zealand, but how he could have helped his side in the Ashes will never be known. Rodney Marsh has spoken out about the Sir Alf Ramsey joke that ended it all, and why Jordan Henderson should NOT be in England's squad. The US soccer boom has been discussed, with a man from the US being involved in the UK's football scene.

A Man United target and Portugal star has been sent off for striking an opponent in the face during a friendly on the eve of the World Cup. The World Cup's most iconic photos have been revealed, from a Diego Maradona kiss and Chris Waddle's close shave with Gazza to Lionel Messi's crowning glory and a furious Fabio Capello





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Thomas Tuchel World Cup Lewis Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix Danny Dyer Pep Guardiola Jarrod Bowen England New Zealand Roy Keane Ruben Loftus-Cheek Ederson Kimi Antonelli George Russell BBC ITV Nottingham Forest Transfer Plan Ollie Robinson Rodney Marsh Sir Alf Ramsey US Soccer Boom

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