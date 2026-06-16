Thomas Tuchel's vision for England's World Cup bid is centered around physicality, speed, and precision. He aims to build a team that can conquer the world a different way, focusing on big moments rather than electric 90-minute performances.

Thomas Tuchel 's Vision for England 's World Cup Bid: A Focus on Physicality , Speed , and Precision . In one of his first meetings with his England players in the spring of 2025, Thomas Tuchel stood in a dark room in front of a screen that showed a graphic with Mount Everest at the top.

This was to be the target, the top of the world. Tuchel had been hired as a successor to Gareth Southgate to win the World Cup. He made sure from his first interactions with his squad that they understood the message.

'The reason I took this job was you,' Tuchel said to England's players. 'The mission is clear. To be world champions. We should speak about that straight away.

I want to arrive here at the top with the toughest group in the world, a team that nobody wants to play against.

' Tuchel, born in Bavaria, had wanted to be the head coach of England since observing the excitement that greeted the country's progress to the final of the Covid-delayed Euros in 2021, when he had just won the Champions League with Chelsea. He spoke to his agent Olaf Meinking about it at the time, only to be told he had 'the wrong passport.

' To this day, he still teases Meinking about proving him wrong. Tuchel's vision of what an England team should look like was outlined to the FA when he met technical director John McDermott and chief executive Mark Bullingham in Munich in the autumn of 2024, as they searched for Southgate's successor.

That idea - of an England team playing with the physicality, speed and precision of a top Premier League side - remains at the core of how Tuchel thinks this World Cup can be won. He has been sure of that from the start and brought that idea to America with him two weeks ago.

Thomas Tuchel made sure from his first interactions with his England squad that they understood the message Tuchel's vision of what an England team should look like was outlined to the FA when he met their top bosses in 2024 'It's the best league in the world,' says Tuchel.

'Why would the national team not embrace the best of it? It's what our strengths are.

' That messaging may well be tested over the next month here. Only 18 months ago we were asking how an England manager - it was interim Lee Carsley at the time - could possibly get the trio of golden sophisticates Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham into the same team. Tuchel has travelled to the States without the first two and Bellingham is not guaranteed to be in his side.

So it has been a sharp volte face from how we had previously been encouraged to view our latest generation of technically proficient, elite academy-produced England players. The mantra has not exactly been back to basics but it has definitely changed. If it goes wrong Tuchel will not be allowed to forget it. But Tuchel is not really one for self-doubt.

Nor does he worry overly about what the outside world says or thinks of him. After he omitted Bellingham from the squad for the 2025 October international fixtures, it was suggested to him that England wouldn't go far without their best player.

'Where is your proof? ' he replied, and repeated it for emphasis. England beat Wales 3-0 the next day and Tuchel was back on it in the Wembley tunnel afterwards.

'Maybe I know what I am doing eh? ' he said with a smile. Tuchel's view - and that of his assistant Anthony Barry - has always been that this World Cup, played out in heat up to 40 degrees and across three countries and six weeks, will be one of big moments rather than electric 90-minute performances. The team that impresses them most in the Premier League is Arsenal.

Tuchel spent time in America at last summer's Club World Cup and was overwhelmed by the severity of the conditions.

'Have you tried to run at midday in Carolina? ' he asked on his return. 'It's impossible'. So there is a sense of pragmatism running through Tuchel's England squad.

Under Southgate, England dreamed big of matching teams like Spain and France at their own game, and they came close. But Tuchel saw only failure in that - albeit narrow - and decided his team would try to conquer the world a different way. After he omitted Jude Bellingham from the squad last October, it was suggested to him that England wouldn't go far without their best player.

'Where is your proof? ' he replied Tuchel's view has always been that this World Cup, played out in heat up to 40 degrees and across six weeks, will be one of big moments rather than electric 90-minute displays At the heart of it all has been straight forward, uncluttered football and, just as importantly, themes of culture and squad harmony.

While coaching a Paris Saint-Germain team containing players such as Neymar, Angel di Maria and Kylian Mbappe between 2018 and 2020, Tuchel saw how ego and selfishness can undermine a talented group. He refers to his decision to go there as 'crazy' and came to the England job determined that a sense of sporting togetherness would prevail





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