Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea team arrives in Kansas City for the England reign. The team has been working hard to bring an end to 60 years of hurt and has been making progress. The team is a tight-knit group and has been working together for a long time. They are a crack team and have been trusted by Tuchel to bring success to the England team.

A little bit of Chelsea arrives in Kansas City over the weekend, a very deliberate aspect of Thomas Tuchel 's England reign. The manager has spent 18 months curating a club team environment and the proof of how meticulous that has been will become evident on the pitches at the party's base at Swope Soccer Village, home for the next month.

Two-thirds of the frontline coaching team are from Chelsea's Champions League triumph in 2021 and it has been noticeable that Tuchel opted for that nucleus - led by assistant Anthony Barry, the former Yeovil Town midfielder turned set-piece philosopher - rather than leaning on the German expertise of somebody like long-standing confidante Arno Michels, who had been part of Tuchel's Bayern Munich set-up alongside Barry. With more Chelsea alumni - goalkeeping coach Hilario and lead analyst James Melbourne - part of the six-strong team, this is beginning to look like Missouri-by-Cobham.

With Justin Cochrane, the part-time coach whose pre-existing relationships with Noni Madueke and Ivan Toney give him that added connection with the squad, there are three Englishmen in this group. As someone so strident and unerring, whether nationality meant something to Tuchel is debatable but the Chelsea links cannot be disputed and he has been trying to recreate the togetherness that brought European silverware to Stamford Bridge. They are a tight-knit group and forever together.

Only Barry and French performance coach Nicolas Mayer survived from Bayern, meanwhile. Meet the crack team who Tuchel has entrusted to bring an end to 60 years of hurt. England manager Thomas Tuchel (right) with his coaching staff (from left) goalkeeping coach Henrique Hilario, performance coach Nicolas Mayer, coach Justin Cochrane, lead analyst James Melbourne and assistant head coach Anthony Barry. Anthony Barry, the assistant coach, has been part of the team for a long time.

He has been working with Tuchel for a while and has been a trusted lieutenant. Barry has been talking to Tuchel for hours about the team and has been singing along to Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars over coffee. Barry has not been afraid to challenge Tuchel and has been a key part of the team's success. Justin Cochrane, the coach, has also been a part of the team for a while.

He has been working with the team for over 10 years and has been a key part of the team's success. Cochrane has been a part of the team's coaching staff for a while and has been working closely with Tuchel. He has been a key part of the team's success and has been helping to bring the team together. The team has been working hard to bring an end to 60 years of hurt and has been making progress.

The team is a tight-knit group and has been working together for a long time. They are a crack team and have been trusted by Tuchel to bring success to the team. The team has been working hard to bring an end to 60 years of hurt and has been making progress. They are a tight-knit group and have been working together for a long time.

The team is a crack team and has been trusted by Tuchel to bring success to the England team. England assistant coach Anthony Barry puts pressure on Ollie Watkins during training in Florida. Anthony Barry has been a part of the team for a long time and has been working closely with Tuchel. He has been a trusted lieutenant and has been helping to bring the team together.

Barry has been talking to Tuchel for hours about the team and has been singing along to Coldplay's A Sky Full of Stars over coffee. He has been a key part of the team's success and has been helping to bring the team together. Justin Cochrane has also been a part of the team for a while. He has been working with the team for over 10 years and has been a key part of the team's success.

Cochrane has been a part of the team's coaching staff for a while and has been working closely with Tuchel. He has been a key part of the team's success and has been helping to bring the team together. The team has been working hard to bring an end to 60 years of hurt and has been making progress. They are a tight-knit group and have been working together for a long time.

The team is a crack team and has been trusted by Tuchel to bring success to the England team





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Thomas Tuchel Chelsea England Kansas City Anthony Barry Justin Cochrane Nicolas Mayer Henrique Hilario James Melbourne

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