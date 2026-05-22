Thomas Tuchel on Harry Maguire's exclusion from England World Cup squad

Thomas Tuchel, the manager of the England national team, has spoken about his decision to exclude Harry Maguire from the squad for the World Cup. He prioritized an 'unselfish' team over simply selecting the 26 most talented players.

Thomas Tuchel says he was 'surprised' by Harry Maguire and his family's public outbursts about the England World Cup squad - and admits he prioritised an 'unselfish' team over simply selecting the 26 most talented players.

Tuchel made a series of high-profile omissions in a squad that was leaked on Thursday night and confirmed on Friday: Leaving Maguire, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Lewis Hall and Luke Shaw at home. Those moves have been met by anger from some England fans - and Maguire's family. His mum said she was 'absolutely disgusted' and wife Fern says he is 'up against a single opinion'.

But Tuchel wants a good travelling group to take to the United States. He spoke on Friday of choosing 'committed' players, with 'spirit', and who are 'unselfish'.

'I think from day one we were very clear that we are trying to select and build the best possible team, which is not necessarily to select and collect the 26 most talented players,' Tuchel said. Thomas Tuchel has spoken out today after unveiling his England World Cup squa





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England World Cup Squad Thomas Tuchel Harry Maguire Omissions Anger From England Fans Maguire's Family Reaction Tuchel's Decision To Prioritize An 'Unselfish' Tuchel's Comments On Choosing 'Committed' Play England's World Cup Squad

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