Thomas Tuchel Names England World Cup Squad

German coach Thomas Tuchel names the 26-man England squad for the World Cup on Friday after months of speculation and testing.

The rumour mill has been in full swing but in just three days the speculation will end and clarity will ensue as Thomas Tuchel selects the 26 England players he believes can win the World Cup.

Tuchel has tested, tinkered and scrutinised the nation's top stars since being tasked with ending the Three Lions' 60-year wait for football's greatest prize, and his verdict will become known to the world when he addresses the media on Friday. Daily Mail Sport's Football Editor, Ian Ladyman, will be at the Wembley Stadium briefing and, having observed Tuchel since he took the reins in January 2025, has unrivalled insight into the German's psyche.

Writing exclusively in our brand-new newsletter World Cup Unfiltered, he has shared the two names he expects Tuchel to remain loyal to and the pair of stars who will be on the outside looking in - despite enjoying a strong end to the season. Ladyman also reveals the surprising rumour doing the rounds of a shock recall for a striker no longer thought to be in the Three Lions picture.

Our man's exclusive insight will be revealed in Wednesday's edition of World Cup Unfiltered. You can sign up for our free newsletter HERE. It will be delivered to you every Wednesday, then daily from June 1 - completely FREE throughout the World Cup. Plus, have a go at picking your own England team with our squad selector.

Thomas Tuchel will name his 26-man England squad for the World Cup on Friday





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

England World Cup Squad Thomas Tuchel Speculation Clearing Wembley Daily Mail Sport Football Editor

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump calls out Rep Thomas Massie: 'Kentucky, get this LOSER out of politics' TuesdayTrump uses Sen. Bill Cassidy's Louisiana ouster as a warning shot against Rep. Thomas Massie ahead of Kentucky's Tuesday Republican primary election.

Read more »

England Legend Stuart Pearce Selects His Ultimate World Cup XIThe 64-year-old, who played 78 times for the Three Lions between 1987 and 1999, sat down exclusively with Daily Mail Sport to talk all things England, including his greatest ever starting line-up for the World Cup. Here are his picks for the ultimate XI.

Read more »

England Legend Stuart Pearce Selects His Ultimate World Cup XIThe 64-year-old, who played 78 times for the Three Lions between 1987 and 1999, sat down exclusively with Daily Mail Sport to talk all things England, including his greatest ever starting line-up for the World Cup. Here are his picks for the ultimate XI.

Read more »

Atlanta 2026 FIFA World Cup: Ready for One of the World’s Largest Sporting EventsMercedes-Benz Stadium and Piedmont Park, landmarks in Atlanta, will host the FIFA World Cup.

Read more »