Thomas Tuchel drops Trent Alexander-Arnold from England World Cup squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite playing for England at Euro 2024 under Gareth Southgate and moving to Real Madrid last summer, was left out of the World Cup squad by Thomas Tuchel, who favored Reece James and Declan Rice.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not going to the World Cup after Thomas Tuchel opted not to pick the Real Madrid star, the latest in his list of big-name squad cuts .

Alexander-Arnold joins Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Harry Maguire, Lewis Hall and Luke Shaw among the players told they can jet off on holiday rather than to the United States this summer. Instead, Djed Spence, from relegation-threatened Tottenham, is set to fly out among England's defenders. England's full squad announcement is due this morning, with live coverage on Daily Mail Sport from 8.30am





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England World Cup Squad Cuts Trent Alexander-Arnold Thomas Tuchel Reece James Jean Marie Tyler

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