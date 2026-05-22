Thomas Tuchel Doesn't Take Harry Maguire to World Cup Due to Set Pieces Focus

England manager Thomas Tuchel has excluded Manchester United defender Harry Maguire from his World Cup squad amid his focus on playing set pieces and direct football.

Harry Maguire 's mum had two words for it as news of Thomas Tuchel 's World Cup England squad began to eke out on Thursday afternoon.

'Absolutely disgusted,' said Zoe Maguire on the X social media platform. As it transpired, the Manchester United defender's omission - flawed as it is - was only the start of it. Ivan Toney. Two more words that nobody expected to be saying three weeks ahead of this summer's tournament in America.

Chat about the former Brentford striker's possible inclusion in Friday's party of 26 had been in the air all week but some stories just seem too far-fetched to be true. Toney, after all, has only been called up once by Tuchel - a year ago for the games against Andorra and Senegal - and was given a total of three minutes as a substitute.

Yet he will be on the plane for the United States in a little over a week, a manifestation of the England manager's hardening belief that set pieces and direct football will play a huge part in determining matches at a World Cup that - due to the climatic conditions - will at times be played at a little more than walking pace.

Harry Maguire has been omitted from Thomas Tuchel's 26-man England World Cup squad Ivan Toney, who is playing in Saudi Arabia, has earned a shock call-up to the England squad It's an extraordinary decision by Tuchel but one that he has been given room to make by the fact that three extra players will travel to the USA for the tournament. A tournament squad traditionally comprises 23.

The debate has long been about who would serve as understudy to captain Harry Kane at No 9. Now, with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins expected to be included when Friday's squad is revealed at 10am, it transpires there are to be two. As for Maguire and his family, they were not slow to make their feelings known after receiving the news that the 33-year-old United defender would not be in the party.

Maguire himself declared himself 'shocked and gutted' by the decision, but the truth is that he had seen it coming. Selected for the March friendlies by Tuchel, Maguire is understood to have seen the writing on the wall once his manager told reporters an hour after the defeat by Japan that the former Leicester defender was still some way down the queue for a place





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Thomas Tuchel World Cup England Harry Maguire Ivan Toney Ollie Watkins Jordan Henderson Dan Burn Jarell Quansah Set Pieces Direct Football Traditional English Football Set Pieces And Direct Football Michael Carrick Lee Carsley Cole Palmer Phil Foden Jude Bellingham City Facepalm Humility Inconsistency

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