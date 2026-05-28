Thomas Roster Bonus Restructures Cap

Team restructures Thomas base salary to roster bonus, freeing $6.46M cap space. Thomas dealing with foot, shoulder injuries; limited in OTAs.

by converting base salary to a roster bonus to clear $6.46 million in cap space, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.still not yet signed to his rookie contract.

The rest of the draft class, including No. 10 pick Francis “Sisi” Mauigoa, is all signed. Players Association’s public accounting. Reese's contract is expected to take up a big chunk of that, so more maneuvering could take place in the coming months before the season begins in September. Thomas, 27, is one of the team's highest-paid players and the anchor of an offensive line that showed improvement last season from previous years.

New coach John Harbaugh said Thomas was dealing with foot and shoulder injuries that led the staff to limit use on the field during organized team activities.

“They have a nice ramp-up planned for me,” Thomas said last week. “Just a precautionary thing. Obviously, what we care about is September, being ready, so I’ve been trusting that. It’s definitely tough sometimes because I want to push it and I want to get better, but I’m trying to trust the process to make sure I’m ready to go when it counts.

” Thomas had surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his right foot in October 2024 and missed the first two games of last season before returning Sept. 21. A hamstring injury caused him to miss the final two games, but now it's a lingering shoulder problem that is being managed.

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