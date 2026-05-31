Thomas R. Govan, Jr. Sworn In as U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Alabama

Thomas R. Govan, Jr. has been sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama after Senate confirmation. He brings nearly twenty years of prosecutorial experience from federal, state, and military roles to lead the district's federal law enforcement efforts across 23 counties.

Thomas R. Govan, Jr. has been officially sworn in as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. The ceremony, conducted by Chief United States District Judge R. Austin Huffaker, Jr., took place on Friday following Govan's confirmation by the United States Senate on May 18, 2026.

In this capacity, Govan becomes the chief federal law enforcement officer for the district, which encompasses 23 counties in central Alabama. His responsibilities include overseeing all federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States within the district. Govan expressed his gratitude and commitment, stating, "I am honored by the trust placed in me to serve as the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

I look forward to working alongside our outstanding federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to uphold the rule of law, protect our communities, and faithfully serve the people of this district.

" With nearly two decades of prosecutorial experience across federal, state, and military courts, Govan brings a deep background to the role. Immediately prior to his appointment, he served as Chief of the Criminal Trials Division in the Alabama Attorney General's Office, where he supervised the prosecution of violent crime cases statewide.

Before that, he was an Assistant United States Attorney in the Middle District of Alabama, handling a wide array of federal criminal matters, including violent crime and fraud cases. Additionally, Govan continues his service as a Judge Advocate General's Corps officer in the United States Air Force Reserve, holding the rank of Major. His educational background includes both an undergraduate degree and a Juris Doctor from The University of Alabama.

Govan succeeds Acting United States Attorney Kevin Davidson, who will remain with the office as First Assistant United States Attorney





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