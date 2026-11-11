Thomas Moran Tribute to Ciara Mageean After Olympic Star's Death

Thomas Moran honors late wife Ciara Mageean, the Irish Olympian who died at 34 from stage four bowel cancer, in a heartfelt Instagram tribute detailing their life together.

Thomas Moran has shared a deeply moving tribute to his late wife, Ciara Mageean, following the death of the celebrated Irish Olympian earlier this month. The Northern Irish athlete passed away at the age of 34 after battling stage four bowel cancer, a diagnosis she publicly revealed in May 2025. Mageean died surrounded by her loved ones, just weeks after marrying Moran in an intimate civil ceremony in Belfast.

Moran Reflects on Twelve-Year Romance

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Moran posted a lengthy statement that chronicled his relationship with Mageean since they first met twelve years ago. He described meeting a girl who was kind, caring, generous, and beautiful beyond words, noting that he did not just fall in love but became entirely devoted to her. His purpose in life shifted toward helping make her dreams come true, as her joy became his own and her fears became his fears.

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Building a Life Together in Athletics

The couple chased their dreams wholeheartedly over the years, building a home filled with two cats and a dog while traveling and racing across the globe. They lived a life with all its flaws but did it together, creating a world that was uniquely theirs. Moran expressed pride in every second spent alongside Ciara, from growing into adulthood together to supporting her as she pursued her dizzying athletic ambitions.

Celebrating Marriage and Final Moments

Moran highlighted specific moments of pride, including carrying Ciara across the threshold of their first home and holding her hand through the worst of her cancer treatment. He recalled the joy on her face when she first held their puppy, Sam, and the tear in her eye as she walked down the aisle on their wedding day. He also noted the profound honor of lying by her side during her final moments until the very end.

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A Legacy of Resilience and Warrior Spirit

The tribute emphasized Ciara's embodiment of the Irish warrior spirit, describing her as immensely proud, loyal, and fierce. Before the Rio Olympics, Moran gifted her a necklace inscribed with the word Invictus from William Ernest Henley's poem. This symbol of strength and resilience proved prophetic as she faced her illness with qualities he could never have imagined she possessed.

Hundreds Mourn at Portaferry Funeral Service

Hundreds of mourners gathered at St Patrick's Church in Mageean's hometown of Portaferry to pay their respects during her funeral earlier this month. As an athlete, she competed at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, missing Paris 2024 due to injury. Her historic achievement came in 2024 when she won European 1500m gold in Rome, becoming only the second athlete after Sonia O'Sullivan to secure an individual European title for Ireland.