Rep. Thomas Massie predicts Secretary of War Pete Hegseth will not complete his term this year. The prediction follows Massie's explanation of the constitutional violations underlying the impeachment articles.

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky made a stark prediction regarding the tenure of War Secretary Pete Hegseth during a Monday interview on CNN's The Source. Massie stated there is a high probability that Hegseth will not remain in office by the end of the calendar year. This forecast comes as the House considers articles of impeachment that target specific actions taken during Hegseth's leadership of the Department of War.

Massie Impeachment Articles Justification

Thomas Massie clarified that the impeachment proceedings were not driven by policy disagreements or perceptions of incompetence. He explicitly stated that he did not introduce the articles because he believed the Secretary was ineffective or opposed to his specific policy directives. Instead, the legal basis for the charges rests entirely on the substantive content of the eight articles presented by the Kentucky representative.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Massie argued that the core issue is not whether Hegseth failed to achieve his goals, but rather how he achieved them. The representative emphasized that the substance of the impeachment involves allegations of constitutional violations and illegal actions. This distinction separates the political motivation from the legal rationale, framing the case around the manner of execution rather than the outcome.

Alleged Unconstitutional Actions by Hegseth

The Kentucky lawmaker cited several specific military operations as evidence of these constitutional breaches. He accused the Secretary of War of being effective in actions that resulted in the deaths of two hundred schoolchildren. Massie pointed to these casualties as a direct consequence of decisions made under the current administration's military strategy.

Advertisement

Further accusations include the bombing of fishing vessels that may or may not have carried individuals guilty of drug smuggling. Massie described these incidents as examples of disproportionate force and questionable targeting protocols. He also highlighted the conduct of operations in Venezuela, which he characterized as unconstitutional kidnappings.

Massie noted that the President of the United States has publicly claimed credit for the oil captured during these operations. The representative explained that American corporations are reportedly profiting from this captured resource. He argued that Hegseth's effectiveness in facilitating these activities for corporate gain is precisely why he is being impeached.

Prediction of End of Year Departure

Despite acknowledging the Secretary's effectiveness in these controversial areas, Massie maintains that the legality of the actions is paramount. He reiterated that the impeachment is a response to effectiveness in breaking the law and violating the Constitution. This position underscores his belief that successful execution of illegal orders warrants removal from office.

Massie firmly stated his belief that there is a high probability Pete Hegseth will not survive until December 31 of this year. He repeated this assessment on multiple occasions during the interview, indicating a strong confidence in the political outcome. The prediction suggests that the political pressure from the impeachment process will likely force a resignation or removal before the year concludes.