Rep. Thomas Massie has re-introduced articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over the unauthorized war with Iran. A vote is expected as early as Wednesday, with several Republicans likely to join Democrats.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) has re-filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and is forcing a vote on the measure as soon as this week, with a vote expected as early as Wednesday.

Massie told The Post shortly before taking to the House floor to introduce the measure that he thinks it is more likely to pass after the election than before the election. This was one of the first legislative actions since Republicans lost the Nov. 3 congressional elections in a landslide.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie files resolution to impeach Hegseth, forcing House vote

Allegations Of Unlawful War Powers

In his floor speech, Massie said Secretary Hegseth abused the powers of his high office by executing an unlawful order to commence hostilities despite the absence of a declaration of war, specific statutory authorization, or a national emergency created by an attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces. The impeachment resolution makes several mentions of the fact that President Donald Trump never sought congressional authority to wage a war on Iran, and that subsequent War Powers Act deadlines expired without any consequences.

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The articles suggest the White House violated the Constitution by substituting unlawful executive action for the constitutional and statutory judgment of Congress. The document states that Hegseth knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders to initiate war against a foreign nation notwithstanding the absence of congressional authorization, an attack upon the United States giving rise to the national emergency contemplated by law, or an imminent threat requiring immediate defensive action.

Massie added that Hegseth, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to civilians, the lawful conduct of United States military operations, the integrity and credibility of the United States Armed Forces, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office. He has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with his duties and the rule of law.

Partisan Vote And Removal Uncertainty

If a vote does happen, it is likely the measure will move forward, as a number of Republican lawmakers will likely join the entire Democratic conference in voting to impeach the defense secretary. Republican Rep. French Hill has not ruled out impeaching Pete Hegseth after barely winning re-election.

However, Hegseth's removal from office is a different story. It is unlikely that the current Senate will vote to remove Hegseth from his position. It is possible that Trump will demand his resignation before a Senate trial even occurs, seeking to distance himself from Hegseth in the wake of Republicans' midterm losses, which have been widely attributed to voters' frustrations with rising prices due to the Iran war.

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Trump made a similar comment regarding his former Chief of Staff Susie Wilesthat the Defense Secretary's rhetoric has been very damaging in the party's efforts to justify the war to the public ahead of the midterm elections. Hegseth has refused to step down and said through a spokesman last week that he intends to serve through the end of Trump's term, despite large incoming Democratic majorities.

In a recent poll, 51 percent of Americans said they back impeaching Hegseth over the administration starting a war with Iran without authorization by Congress. Only 34 percent of Americans disagreed. Republicans hold a five-seat majority in the House, meaning a handful of additional GOP reps would need to vote in favor of Massie's measure. Hegseth's future is in doubt as Republicans turn on the secretary of war ahead of the impeachment push, with one saying He's screwed. A vote could happen as soon as this week.