A court has declared Thomas Markle Sr mentally competent to face child porn charges, rejecting his dementia claims. Thomas Markle Jnr calls his father a coward following the ruling.

Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been declared mentally competent to stand trial on serious child pornography charge s. This legal determination came despite his own claims of suffering from dementia, which a court-ordered psychiatric report concluded were exaggerated to avoid prosecution. The ruling was issued on Thursday following an evaluation by a medical expert who found sufficient mental clarity in the 82-year-old former Hollywood lighting director.

Psychiatric Report Concludes Competence For Prosecution

A fifteen-page report authored by Amie Gerodimos, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at the University of South Florida, concluded that Thomas Markle Sr possesses the necessary cognitive abilities to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him. Federal Judge Lindsay Griffin admitted the report into evidence after determining there was a reasonable degree of medical certainty that Markle could cope with the prosecution. Although the evaluation acknowledged that Markle suffers from a neurocognitive disorder, Dr. Gerodimos determined that his repeated claims of lacking recall or understanding regarding the allegations constituted malingering.

Also read Thomas Markle Sr. to return to court for mental competency hearing

Dr. Gerodimos wrote that the essential feature of malingering is the production of false or grossly exaggerated physical or psychological problems motivated by external incentives. She stated that while no psychological test can definitively prove feigning, her clinical opinion held with reasonable medical certainty that Markle was exaggerating deficits in remembering the allegations. The report noted that he was able to recall the allegations throughout discussions and used that information to strategize in a manner favorable to his own defense, directly contradicting his assertions of profound memory loss.

Thomas Markle Jr Calls Father A Lying Coward

Thomas Markle Jr, the son of the accused man and brother to Meghan Markle, publicly responded to the court's decision by branding his father a lying coward. He emphasized that the dementia claim only emerged after he reported finding a stash of horrific child abuse images in his father's home in the Philippines. Markle Jr revealed that his sister, Samantha Markle, had informed him that their father was recovering well from a leg amputation in May and was mentally sharp, making jokes and laughing.

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Markle Jr explained that his discovery of the images occurred after his father had already left the Philippines in May following a blood clot that led to the amputation of his left leg. He stated that when he confronted the situation, his father suddenly developed dementia, a timeline that Markle Jr described as never ringing true. The son, who was the first to alert media and police in the Philippines to the possession of child sex images, expressed shock at the sudden onset of cognitive issues coinciding exactly with the legal troubles.

The Duchess of Sussex has expressed that she is deeply distressed by the allegations engulfing her father. While she has not yet commented on the specific developments in Mexico regarding the current legal status, her emotional reaction highlights the personal toll of the ongoing crisis. The case has drawn intense public scrutiny due to the high-profile nature of the family and the severity of the charges involving the possession of illegal images.

Legal Proceedings Move Forward In Tampa Court

Thomas Markle Sr was arrested by the FBI at a Florida care home on November 6. He was subsequently handcuffed and dressed in a standard orange jumpsuit bearing the words Pinellas County Jail before being wheeled into federal court in Tampa. The initial arrest raised immediate questions about his fitness for trial, particularly because Judge Griffin had noted a lack of recall during his first appearance which prompted the psychiatric evaluation. The judge has now officially accepted the findings that he is fit to proceed.

Attorney Mary Claire Wolf, representing Thomas Markle Sr, stated that they are not currently contesting the conclusion of the doctor. However, she indicated that the stance might change if the case is transferred to California, from where the charge emanates. Wolf mentioned that she reviewed the report with Mr. Markle and suspected he would want to contest the findings, although she did not confirm such an action on his behalf at this time. The legal battle over competency has thus concluded for the moment, allowing the criminal proceedings to continue.

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Among the evidence referenced in the case are photos found in the unit, including an undated image of Markle on a bed with his arm wrapped around a young Asian female, both fully clothed. Other pictures show a young woman appearing alone and naked. These images form the core of the serious charges that have triggered this extensive legal and medical review. The resolution of the competency hearing removes a significant procedural hurdle, paving the way for the next stages of the criminal trial in Florida.