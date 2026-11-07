Thomas Markle Sr. Ordered Psych Eval After Child Abuse Charge

Thomas Markle Sr. faces federal charges and a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation in Tampa after agents found suspected child sexual abuse material in Los Angeles storage units.

Federal Judge Lindsay Griffin ordered Thomas Markle Sr. to undergo a psychiatric examination on Friday in a Tampa, Florida, courtroom. This judicial directive follows criminal charges against the 82-year-old for possessing child sexual abuse material. The evaluation is critical to determine if he understands legal proceedings and can effectively assist his lawyer.

Markle was returned to his senior care facility under electronic monitoring while the case prepares to move to California. He was transported in a wheelchair and handcuffs by federal agents after the court hearing. Video footage captured his departure from the Polk County residence as authorities processed the next steps in this high-profile legal matter.

Also read Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Sr. Arrested in US for Child Exploitation Material

Core Details of Federal Evidence

Federal agents seized approximately 78 items from two Los Angeles-area storage units linked to Markle. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed the haul includes slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material. The criminal complaint alleges the possession occurred on or about October 30.

Investigators traced the storage units to Markle using boxes, mail, and an international driving permit with his identifying information. Rental records show one unit was maintained since July 2008 and another since June of that same year. Automatic payments for these storage spaces continued into October 2026, establishing a long-term connection to the location.

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Agents digitized some of the 35mm film negatives and identified about 18 images believed to constitute child sexual abuse material. Their review was incomplete when the affidavit was filed. The filing notes markings on the film indicating manufacture in New York or Colorado to support federal interstate commerce charges.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Responses

An FBI affidavit states some images appear to show Markle with nude prepubescent girls. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California noted additional photographs showing children in various stages of undress. Bill Essayli declared these allegations are extremely serious and vowed to prosecute to the fullest extent of federal law.

Markle has previously rejected the accusations as sick lies. Newsweek reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Middle District of Florida Clerk's Office to confirm attorney representation. The publication also emailed the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office for updates on the material examination.

Thomas Markle Jr. told The Sun he found hundreds or thousands of images while clearing his father's former home in Cebu City. He reported the discovery to Philippine police and the FBI. He stated he will not speak to his father ever again unless called to give evidence against him.

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Real-World Impact and Next Steps

The competency examination does not decide guilt but addresses mental capability to participate in defense. Prosecutors pursue allegations carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years. Judge Griffin ordered the exam amid concerns Markle might be unable to follow the case or communicate with his attorney.

Markle returned to the United States after suffering a stroke and having his left leg amputated while living in the Philippines earlier this year. At the courthouse, he wore black pants and a black T-shirt with a cat illustration. The case is expected to move to California in several weeks.

Investigators found no evidence of victims in the United States, although the inquiry remains active. The discovery overseas led to the California investigation after an individual signed an affidavit about suspected material. A separate witness then disclosed the existence of a California storage unit, guiding federal agents to the second location.