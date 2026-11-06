Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Markle Sr. Arrested in US for Child Exploitation Material

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, was arrested by the FBI on November 6 over child sexual abuse material. He has denied the accusations.

FBI agents arrested Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, near Tampa, Florida, on Friday, November 6. The United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced the custody of the 82-year-old on the Department of Justice website. He faces federal charges for possessing child sexual abuse material and is expected to make an initial court appearance later that same day.

The arrest follows a complex, multi-country investigation that began in the Philippines and transitioned to American federal authorities. Police in the Philippines alerted US officials after discovering boys and girls in boxes at Thomas Sr.'s residence. Investigators then focused on material linked to him after he relocated, leading to the seizure of evidence from storage units in California.

Also read FBI Raid Looms on Thomas Markle Sr Storage Units Amid Child Abuse Probe

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that agents moved quickly to identify and locate the explicit material alongside Justice Department partners. Director Patel emphasized that the Bureau would use every available resource to protect innocent children and stated that predators targeting minors would have no safe haven anywhere they attempt to hide.

Director Patel publicly thanked the FBI offices in Los Angeles and Tampa for their rapid response. He also acknowledged the crucial cooperation of law enforcement attachés stationed in Mexico, Manila, and the Marshall Islands, highlighting the international scale of the law enforcement effort in this specific case.

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Authorities confirmed to the New York Post on November 3 that the child pornography cache contained videos of children engaging in sexual acts. First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli stated that Thomas Markle is accused of possessing these images, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls, which prosecutors describe as extremely serious allegations.

Thomas Markle Sr. has vehemently denied the accusations in past statements. He described the claims as sick and a collection of lies, expressing shock that his son Thomas Jr. was making such assertions against him. He maintained he could never commit the acts he was accused of and stated he had no idea why his son was trying to destroy his reputation.

Meghan Markle responded to the news by saying she was deeply distressed by the developments in the last 24 hours. She expressed that her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed by such crimes and reiterated her commitment to protecting her own family from harm.

The Duchess of Sussex referenced a 2018 letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection regarding troubling allegations against her father. She noted that the letter was shared with her and that she was given assurances the matter was being investigated at that time.

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Meghan clarified that her choice to keep her father at a distance and not allow him contact with her children was made solely to protect them. She stated she trusted that authorities were doing the same for other families, despite media distortions that have occurred over the years regarding their family dynamics.

Thomas Markle Sr. is a former television lighting designer and the father of three adult children. Alongside Meghan, he has a son named Thomas Jr. and a daughter named Samantha, all of whom have reached adulthood. The criminal charges currently focus exclusively on the allegations against Thomas Sr. himself.

Federal prosecutors have stated they will pursue the case to the fullest extent of federal law. Readers should note that while official court filings will provide the definitive record, the current reporting indicates differing locations and dates within the investigation timeline as it proceeds.