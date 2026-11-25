Thomas Markle Sr. faces 20 years in prison per count after a federal grand jury in Los Angeles indicted him for possessing child sexual abuse material found in storage units and the Philippines.

Thomas Wayne Markle, the 82-year-old father of Meghan Markle, was formally indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles on Tuesday for two counts of possessing child pornography. The charges carry a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count if he is convicted. United States Attorney Bill Essayli announced the indictment, confirming that Markle is currently held in federal custody in Lakeland, Florida, and is expected to enter a plea within the coming weeks.

The indictment alleges that Markle knowingly possessed 35 millimeter film negatives containing sexually explicit material involving children. Court documents specify that at least one of the seized images depicted a child who had not attained the age of 12, a factor that significantly impacts federal sentencing guidelines. Federal law enforcement agencies were notified last month regarding the presence of child sexual abuse material located in the Philippines and at two storage facilities Markle rented in Los Angeles.

Also read Thomas Markle, estranged father of Meghan Markle, indicted on child pornography charges

Armed with this intelligence, authorities secured a judicially approved search warrant to execute raids on these locations. The subsequent operations resulted in the seizure of the illicit materials that form the basis of the federal indictment. Markle has consistently denied all allegations against him throughout the investigation, characterizing the accusations as sick lies. Despite his public denials, the indictment proceeds based on the physical evidence recovered from multiple international and domestic sites.

The legal proceedings against Thomas Markle Sr. escalated significantly in early November when FBI agents arrested him at his care home in Florida. This arrest followed a coordinated investigation that extended far beyond the United States. In October, Markle's son, Tom Markle Jr., turned over boxes of images he had stored at a home he previously vacated in Cebu, Philippines, to the Philippines National Police. These materials were integral to the broader inquiry that eventually led to the federal charges in California.

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This legal development occurs more than eight years after Meghan Markle and her father first became estranged. The initial separation in 2018 was triggered by Markle staging paparazzi photographs for money shortly before his daughter's wedding to Prince Harry. When questioned about his cooperation, Markle initially denied the involvement, but subsequent CCTV footage from Rosarito, Mexico, showed him working with a photographer to set up images.

Following the wedding, tensions regarding Markle's public commentary persisted. In June 2018, he gave his first U.K. television interview, which prompted Meghan to hold discussions with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Queen Elizabeth II. Following their advice, Meghan sent a letter requesting he stop speaking to the media, a move she later described as a major turning point in their relationship.

Meghan Markle issued a statement in October 2026 regarding the recent news, stating she was deeply distressed. She referenced a letter sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2018 that made troubling allegations against her father. She noted that she was given assurances these matters were being investigated and emphasized that her distance from him was intended to protect her children.

The Metropolitan Police Service previously clarified their involvement, noting they received a letter in January 2019 containing claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom. The letter was sent to the Protection Command to raise concerns regarding the security of the Duchess of Sussex. While Meghan Markle expressed in a 2022 Netflix biopic that she was aware of the allegations in 2018, the police record indicates the formal notification occurred in early 2019.

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During the investigation, Markle Sr. had moved to the Philippines, where he was hospitalized in late 2025 with a severe blood clot and necrosis requiring amputation. He had told journalists he did not want to die estranged from his family. Meghan arranged for a letter to be passed to him at the hospital through the U.S. Embassy, delivered in the presence of a journalist from The Mail on Sunday.

Her camp later confirmed that the letter she sent him disclosed she knew about previous allegations against him. The journalist involved, Carolin Graham, maintained she did not know about the specific allegations at the time and stated she would have ended her friendship with Markle if it meant he could reconcile with Meghan. Graham wrote that Markle opened the letter in her presence but did not share its contents.

The Philippine National Police launched an investigation in partnership with the FBI after Tom Markle Jr. reported his father. Police raided Markle Sr.'s storage unit in Mexico and seized more material. The FBI also raided two storage units in Los Angeles associated with Markle Sr. and seized 35 mm film before arresting him at his care home in Florida. The exact date for his initial court appearance remains unspecified in the immediate release of the indictment.